Safety must be priority amid season's hustle and bustle

With electricity use surging during the Christmas season, the public is urged to take extra precautions to prevent shocks, burns and fires. -

Junior Peters

The Christmas season in TT runs from late November to early January and is marked by lively celebrations, shopping, decorations and traditional foods. However, the busy festive period often leads to reduced attention to safety, increasing the risk of accidents at home, on the roads, at work and in public spaces. Unsafe conditions and behaviours can turn celebrations into tragedy, making it essential to prioritise safety to prevent injuries, property damage and loss of life.

Electricity

Let’s start with electricity. It is said that electricity is a faithful friend but can be a formidable foe if not treated correctly. With electricity use surging during the Christmas season, the public is urged to take extra precautions to prevent shocks, burns and fires. Faulty wiring, damaged appliances, overloaded circuits, and DIY electrical work remain major causes of household electrical incidents, especially when demand increases for lights, decorations and appliances. Sparks from defective cords or overheated wiring can easily ignite common household combustibles, and the risk of electric shock is even higher in wet or damp areas.

Use only extension cords that are properly rated and, ideally, prepared by a qualified electrician. Make sure all appliances that require grounding are connected with three-pin plugs, which include a longer cylindrical ground pin for protection. Always unplug cords before storing them and avoid overloading any electrical circuit.

Cooking gas

With more cooking and baking during the Christmas season, many households rely heavily on LPG, increasing the demand and the risks. Purchase only cylinders in good condition, check for leaks, damages and corrosion, and keep all in-use or stored cylinders away from heat, sparks and open flames.

According to the National Petroleum Marketing Company (NP) cylinders must be placed at least 1.5 m (six feet) from cooking appliances and ignition sources. Ensure all LPG connections are secure, leak-free, and regularly inspected. Leaking regulators or hoses must be replaced, not repaired. Homeowners are responsible for using safe cylinders and approved regulators and hoses, inspecting the system from cylinder to burner, and replacing regulators and hoses within the recommended time period or sooner if found to be defectives. See https://www.np.co.tt/safety-tips/

If you detect escaping gas through smell, hissing sound or gas detector, immediate action is critical to prevent fire or explosion. A

ll priority must now shift to protecting your love ones and your home. Other Christmas activities can pause.

• Do ventilate the area by opening doors and windows.

• Turn off the gas supply to the stove, if in use, then turn off the regulator.

• Do not operate (turn on or off) any electrical switch – light or appliances.

• Do not plug or unplug any electrical appliances.

• Do not light any matches, candles or lighters – no open flames.

• Do not use phones near the leak.

• Do move the cylinder outside to a safe location and place a damp cloth over the cylinder.

Proper use, storage of chemical cleaners

Holiday cleaning often leads people to reach for stronger products or to mix chemicals in hopes of getting faster or brighter results, but doing so can be extremely dangerous. To stay safe during Christmas cleaning, always use one product at a time, follow label instructions, and avoid any homemade mixtures unless clearly proven to be safe. Ensure good ventilation, wear gloves or protective eyewear when needed, and store chemicals in their original containers, tightly closed and out of reach of children. With careful handling, you can keep your home clean and festive without putting your family at risk.

Slips, trips and falls

Slips, trips and falls (STF) are among the most common accidents during the very busy Christmas season and account for a large number of musculoskeletal injuries such as fractures, dislocations sprains and strains. Back, hip, neck and head injuries can be unfortunate outcomes of this category of accident, which can occur in homes, workplaces and public spaces resulting in serious injuries. Holiday cleaning, decorating, and crowded homes create conditions for STF events. When hanging decorations, use a stable ladder and have someone assist by spotting you. Avoid standing on the top three rungs, and keep your body cantered between the side rails. Make sure the ladder is on level ground and fully extended before climbing.

Alcohol consumption

Increased alcohol consumption forms part of the Christmas preparation and celebrations and contributes to the joy and good cheer that many experience during the festive season. Decorating while intoxicated increases the risk of falls from heights such as roofs, ladders, stairs or slips on wet floors. Cooking under the influence can lead to burns, fires, or mishandling of LPG cylinders. Even simple tasks like handling electrical decorations or supervising children become hazardous when judgment is impaired. Reduced awareness can turn routine household preparations into opportunities for serious mishaps.

Remember the vulnerable

During all the hustle and bustle of the season, spare a thought for the safety of the vulnerable among us – the infants, the aged, the unwell. Avoid slipping, tripping and fall hazards in areas where they walk. They all need to share in the joy and happiness that the season brings.

Noise is so interwoven into our national culture that we are unable to appreciate the danger that it poses, particularly to these vulnerable human beings. Sufficient arrangements must be made to lessen, if not completely prevent their prolonged exposure to loud music and noise from other sources.

Have a safe and enjoyable Christmas season, and let safety remain at the heart of every celebration.

Best wishes from the Safety Council of TT!

Junior Peters is president of the Safety Council of TT.