Plum Mitan man electrocuted

- File photo

A Plum Mitan man was electrocuted while doing work on electrical wires at one of his properties.

Reports said Anthony Simpson Baboolal, 55, was standing barefoot on the galvanised rooftop of one of his properties working on the electricity connection to the building with a pair of pliers, when the incident occurred.

His 21-year-old son heard his screams and ran to assist, but also received electrical shocks while trying to climb onto the roof with an eight-foot ladder. Baboolal's wife, Sasha, 46, contacted the police. Officers of the Biche Police Station and TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) responded.

A T&TEC crew disconnected the electricity supply to the building. Baboolal was found lying on his back on top of some of the wires on the roof. A district medical officer pronounced him dead at the scene before ordering the body removed to the mortuary for autopsy.

Baboolal's son sought medical attention at the Biche Health Facility and was subsequently discharged.