New Zealand openers pummel Windies on first day of third Test

Tom Latham. - File photo

WEST Indies had a day to forget on the opening day of the third and final Test against New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on December 17.

Centuries from Devon Conway and Tom Latham steered the home team to a commanding 334/1 at stumps as the West Indies bowlers searched for answers all day.

The only successful bowler was veteran pacer Kemar Roach as he moved closer to the 300-wicket milestone.

Roach grabbed his 294th wicket in Test cricket when he got Latham for 137 off 246 deliveries, an innings which counted 15 fours and one six. The opening partnership between Latham and Conway was a mammoth 323. The partnership was tied for the 12th-best partnership for the first wicket in the history of Test cricket.

At stumps, Conway was closing in on 200 as he ended the day on 178 not out off 279 balls, hitting 25 fours.

Nightwatchman Jacob Duffy is unbeaten on nine.

New Zealand scored at an impressive scoring rate, going at 3.71 runs per over on day one.

Roach ended with 1/63 in 19 overs.

West Indies assistant coach Rayon Griffith said, "It was a tough day. It's cricket, that is how it goes. Sometimes you have tough times and sometimes you have easier days."

He commended the way Latham and Conway played.

Day two of the match will bowl off at 6 pm, TT time on December 18.

Summarised scores:

NEW ZEALAND 334/1 (Devon Conway 178 not out, Tom Latham 137; Kemar Roach 1/63) vs WEST INDIES.