New online skills resource helps job seekers ace interviews

The ACCA Virtual Skills platform supports new professionals entering the workforce by offering practical guidance to prepare for job applications and interviews

In today’s competitive jobs market, it’s harder than ever for job seekers to stand out to employers – especially members of Gen Z at the beginning of their careers. Now candidates can give themselves a competitive edge when preparing for interviews and applications by using a new digital resource from ACCA.

The ACCA Virtual Skills platform has been created to provide digital resources that help new ACCA members and affiliates prepare for their careers through professional expertise.

Lindsay Degouve de Nunques, director of brand and marketing at ACCA, said: "ACCA is committed to equipping our members and future members with the skills and knowledge they need for success. This practical resource is designed to help new professionals face the future with confidence."

The platform addresses the need for practical guidance among new professionals entering the workforce. It provides a flexible and accessible way to prepare for job applications and interviews and is structured around two key components:

Interview prep videos: A series of short, on-demand videos that cover a wide array of career topics, including:

• Crafting an impactful CV

• Making a great first impression

• Creating a strong LinkedIn profile

• Dressing for interview success

• Navigating salary and growth conversations

• Asking the right questions.

Virtual flashcards: These are short, visually engaging, and downloadable flashcards based on key ACCA reports on topics like AI, technology, global economics and sustainability. They are designed to serve as conversation starters for networking events and to aid in interview preparation.

Designed in response to employers’ high expectations of soft skills from candidates, it’s already been well received by recruiters and demonstrates how ACCA invests in employment skills for the future. This new resource makes another strong addition to the global career support delivered by ACCA Careers, our specialist accounting and finance recruitment platform.