New fireworks regulations take effect from December 19

Fireworks. - File photo

GOVERNMENT has advised the public there will be new rules for the discharge of fireworks from December 19.

In a public advisory issued by the Office of the Attorney General on December 18, these rules are in accordance with the provisions of the Summary Offences (Amendment) Act 2025, which President Christine Kangaloo gave her assent to on December 16.

The legislation will be proclaimed on December 19.

The advisory said, "Fireworks may only be discharged with a permit issued by the Commissioner of Police (CoP), except on public holidays between 8 pm and 9 pm, and on December 31 between 11.30 pm and 12.30 am (January 1)."

This is already outlined in the legislation which states people will not need a permit to discharge fireworks during these times.

The bill states no one can discharge any fireworks without a valid permit issued by the CoP.

The legislation also states people cannot discharge fireworks within a half mile radius of registered animal shelters, zoos, farms where animals are reared, forest reserves national parks, public or private hospitals or airports.

This was repeated in the advisory which also indicated further details on permits and ticketable offences will be outlined in the Summary Offences (Fireworks) Regulations, 2025.

Those regulations will be published in the Gazette on December 19.

The bill was passed in the House of Representatives on December 9 with government and opposition MPs supporting it.

The Senate passed the bill on December 10.

In opening debate on the bill in the Senate, Attorney General John Jeremie said the objective of the bill is to "regulate the use of fireworks by way of a permit system, and to make breaches of the law a ticket offence."

Jeremie said public servants in his ministry did considerable research on the issue of fireworks regulations while the bill was being drafted. He said they discovered a 1914 ordinance which only dealt with fireworks being only allowed on roads in towns and nowhere else.

Jeremie added the prevalence of fireworks at public events (such as Independence Day celebrations) and private events (birthday parties and weddings) shows how much the usage of these items has evolved over the last 100 years when that ordinance was created by legislators at that time.

He said studies by the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) have found that while creating colourful light displays for people to enjoy, fireworks also create destructive blast waves that harm the health of humans, animals and the environment.