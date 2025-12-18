New EMA board gives approval to 2 EOG wells

Environmental Management Authority (EMA) chairman Doolar Ramlal, left, hands over the certificate of environmental clearance to George Vieira, managing director EOG Resources, at the EMA, Elizabeth Street, St Clair. - Photo courtesy EMA

THE Environmental Management Authority (EMA) has issued a Certificate of Environmental Clearance (CEC) to EOG Resources for the offshore exploration of two gas wells, TG1 and TG2, within the NCMA 4(a) Unlimited Block, located off the North Coast of Trinidad.

The US-based hydrocarbon exploration and production company has been operating in Trinidad and Tobago since the 1990s.

In a news release on December 18, the EMA said this is the first CEC issued by the authority, under its new board of directors, for the energy sector.

EMA chairman Doolar Ramlal said the approval was granted well within its statutory timeframe.

He added this underscores the EMA’s commitment to efficient, transparent, and timely decision-making processes.

“The Board is fully committed to supporting the honourable Prime Minister’s vision of advancing sustainable development across TT, while ensuring that regulatory processes are streamlined for greater efficiency, all without compromising our rigorous standards for environmental protection."

The application for the CEC was submitted to the EMA on March 5.

The EMA said it underwent a comprehensive review process, which included an extensive technical assessment of the proposed drilling activity.

The EMA’s assessment considered several factors, before the CEC was granted.

This included a hydrocarbon spill and drill cuttings dispersion modelling, based on similar offshore projects and an emergency response plan addressing potential accidents, natural disasters and other hazards.

In November, during a meeting with Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal, Ezra Yacob, chairman and CEO at EOG Resources said the company’s long-term commitment to TT is demonstrated by significant presence and investment in the upstream sector.

He said the company continues to focus steadily on the necessary actions required to increase oil and gas production in its operating assets.

Moonilal said the UNC government is committed to maintaining strong, collaborative relationships with upstream partners such as EOG Resources.

He praised the company’s consistent contributions to oil and gas production in TT.

Both expressed a shared interest in deepening co-operation as work progresses.

They underscored the importance of continued alignment to advance TT’s hydrocarbon development agenda, enhance value creation, and support the country’s broader energy objectives.