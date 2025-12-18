Musical magic with Marionettes and bpTT

The Marionettes Chorale in full flow during the Christmas charity concert. - Photo courtesy bpTT

FOR over 500 special guests, the journey to Queen’s Hall, St Ann's, last weekend, meant being transported to a world of wonder and musical magic featuring a special performance by the Marionettes Chorale, which was sponsored by energy company bp Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT).

This highly anticipated annual tradition, spanning over 40 years, saw dozens of volunteers giving a warm welcome to guests who came from various humanitarian institutions including elderly homes, children’s homes, youth-based organisations and refugee associations to witness the acclaimed performance of Christmas with the Marionettes.

For Joshua Villafana of the Lady Hochoy Home, it was yet another unforgettable experience, a bpTT release said on December 18.

“I really look forward to this event – they make us feel welcome and the performance is always wonderful. I love music and especially live performances, and every year, they always give us something new to surprise us.

"This year my favourite song was Take Me Home, and the entire show celebrated the Christmas spirit. This is so special, and we are very grateful for this experience.”

Given the full VIP treatment, guests were provided with co-ordinated transport and on arrival, were warmly greeted and ushered to their seats by volunteers from bpTT, assisted by a team from the Military-Led Academic Training (MILAT), led by Cpl Levi Collins.

Collins explained that after the experience last year, all volunteers insisted they return this year.

“The trainees were very enthusiastic to come here, and this event has helped them to understand how important their role is in terms of contributing to the betterment of society.

"Making a positive impact on people’s lives and feeling the love and appreciation makes this an unforgettable experience for all of us.”

Featuring a mixture of classic and modern arrangements, the impressive set list also included medleys; one in honour of The Might Sparrow that featured his famous hits, with another incorporating beloved local Christmas classics such as Make a Friend, Listen Mama and Hooray Hurrah.

Founding Marionettes member and current secretary, Joanne Mendes, explained that beyond their recognition as a premier performance group, the chorale continues to engage in charitable work, all made possible through partnerships with organisations like bpTT.

“This was another highly successful concert and the feedback from our guests was tremendous and uplifting. I must make note of how much we value our relationship with bpTT – together we have hosted this event for over 40 years without exception.

"Our guests always comment on how much the bpTT volunteers make them feel welcome and that their positive energy is highly appreciated,” Mendez noted.

Inspiring the team of bpTT volunteers, and leading from the front, was bpTT president, David Campbell, who said, “I am always proud of and inspired by our staff and the way they step forward to help others. What makes this event truly impactful is the genuine care, love, and respect shown to every single guest.

"Our partnership with the Marionettes Chorale and the volunteers from MILAT creates an energy that is priceless and made even more meaningful during this time of the year.”

Campbell was supported by bpTT vice-president of communications and external affairs Karissa Bissoon, who also had the honour of escorting 91-year-old Jocelyn Pierre – co-founder of the Marionettes and national music icon – to her seating area.

“This event represents a legacy of heartfelt passion and purpose, felt and shared by the guests, performers and volunteers alike. There is something intangibly special about this event, and without wanting to sound cliché, it really feels like Christmas magic. It is always a privilege to be a part of the experience,” Bissoon said.