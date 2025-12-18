Massy Group’s after tax profit rises 14%

Massy chairman Robert Riley. - Photo courtesy UWI

A PROFIT after tax of $766.3 million, a third-party revenue of $15.8 billion and a net cash value of $1.67 billion have been recorded by Massy Group for financial year 2025.

The group attributed a 14 per cent increase in profit after tax, up from $674 million in 2024, to improved efficiency and portfolio discipline.

In a financial statement on December 18, the company credited its earnings to growth in its retail, gas production, motor and machine and financial services portfolios.

Integrated retail remained the company’s biggest earner with revenue up four per cent to over $9 billion. Revenue from motors and machines reached $3.73 billion, although profit before tax declined by 18 per cent to $186 million. Gas products saw a six per cent decline in revenue to $2.03 billion, but profits still rose by eight per cent to $385 million.

Massy shareholders also received increased earnings with the company’s five per cent increase in total dividends per share to $17.70, while earnings per share also rose by nine per cent to $36.49, an earnings yield of 9.8 per cent.

The company’s share price also increased by five per cent, resulting in a total shareholder return of 12.18 per cent.

These earnings come amid shifts in the company’s leadership with James McLetchie assuming the role of group president and CEO on October 1, succeeding David Affonso, who led the company for three decades.

Massy also welcomed Ivette Zuniga as CFO and Ryan Latchu as CEO of the group’s motors and machines portfolio. Massy said its investments in technology, innovation and talent will continue to drive growth.

Chairman Robert Riley said, “2025 was a year of progress and renewal. We delivered strong results while laying the foundation for an ambitious future. Massy is continuing to evolve, embracing innovation and building resilience to create lasting value for generations to come.”

The Consumer Affairs Division's's published a comparative supermarket price listing in the daily newspapers on December 18, which evaluated over 40 supermarkets nationwide and found Massy as having some of the highest prices in the country especially in the meat, fruit and dry good categories.