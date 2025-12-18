Josiah Hills, Christopher Khan progress to RBC Under-16 finals

Sebastian Plimmer returns the ball to Justin Duncan in a boys' 14-and-Under singles match during the RBC Junior Tennis tournament at the National Raquet Centre in Tacarigua, on December 17. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

JOSIAH Hills and Christopher Khan recorded contrasting results at the RBC Junior Tennis tournament with both players advancing to the final of the boys' 16-and-Under singles category.

At the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on December 17, Hills demonstrated why he is the number one seed in the draw as he eased into the final with a 6-0, 6-0 win over fifth-seeded Oliver Harragin.

Second-seeded Khan had to give his all to get past third-ranked Jovan Garibana 6-4, 7-5.

The top Under-16 seeds in the girls' singles also moved on to the final. In semifinal one, first-seeded Makeda Bain got past fourth-ranked Karissa Mohammed 6-0, 7-6 to book a date with Cyra Ramcharan.

Second-seeded Ramcharan was a 6-1, 6-4 winner over third-ranked Suri Ramcharan.

Matches were also played in the boys' 12-and-Under singles division. Just like the Under-16 category, the high seeds showed their ability.

First-seeded Dylan Frost defeated Daniel Ward 4-2, 4-2; Ethan Primus (second seed) eased past Zachary Anthony 4-0, 4-2: Austin Ward (third) breezed to a 4-1, 4-0 victory over Zayden Alexis; and Nicholas McLetchie (fourth) advanced with a 4-1, 4-1 victory over Malik Bain.

The tournament continues on December 18.