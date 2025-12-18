Island with one KFC

IN A recent trip to Dominica, I was captivated by this enchanting island. Various websites have praised Dominica as being the “Number 1 tourist destination.” The country’s small airport meant no long lines at Customs. The nearby landscape will soon change as a new, larger airport is under construction. Of course this will result in destruction of considerable greenery.

On the first day, I travelled to the National Archives, located in the capital Roseau. The taxi driver, Devon, who frequently hailed friends along the route, was eager to answer my questions. He was knowledgeable of the island’s history.

Devon jokingly mentioned that the island has one Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet in the capital. He repeated it. I laughed but soon realised he was serious. I could not believe that amidst today’s fast food imperialism there was only one KFC. And I suppose that one KFC outlet would mean a healthier lifestyle for the citizens.

Dominicans certainly do not appear deprived of KFC! Their diverse culinary delights include mountain chicken, manicou stew, sancocho, fish broth and callaloo. And there is an abundance of vegetables and tropical fruits.

During my second trip to Rousseau, I made an unexpected stop at the Old Mill Cultural Centre in Canefield. It was most enjoyable to see the history of this island being preserved and properly displayed. The first boiling house and mill were built on Canefield Estate in 1774. The estate had the largest mill in Dominica. In 1828, this estate produced 150,000 pounds of sugar, 4,400 gallons of molasses and 2,560 gallons of rum.

By 1905, the Canefield Estate stopped producing sugar. Three years later, Andrew Green bought the estate and converted it to a lime plantation. Then, in 1968, the mill was sold to the government of Dominica and almost a decade later, in 1979, it was destroyed by Hurricane David.

By 1985, the Old Mill Cultural Centre was conceived and today is one of the island’s tourist destinations. I thought about the closure of the Sugar Heritage Village and Museum in Couva, central Trinidad. Caribbean countries should make an effort to preserve their agricultural history for future generations.

There are other illustrations in Dominica in which obsolete buildings were retained and transformed. When the French had occupied Barbados, a fort was built in Roseau in 1699. Later, when the British took control of Barbados, a fort was built on the site and named after the first British governor of Dominica, Sir William Young.

The fort would change hands when the French invaded Dominica in 1778 and returned to the British in 1784. Fort Young was built to protect the island from interlopers as pirates, privateers and rival European countries. The fort would later be transformed, during the 1960s, into a luxury hotel.

Before returning to the hotel, I convinced the taxi driver to make a detour and briefly visited the Massacre Canefield Primary School. I met some of the friendly staff and students.

Interestingly, the government has promoted eco-friendly practices and demonstrated a keen interest in protecting the flora and fauna. This is obvious in the island’s Northern Forest Reserve and Central Forest Reserve. From my teaching, I knew that Christopher Columbus landed in Dominica during his second voyage to the Caribbean in 1493.

Also, I was familiar with the various indigenous peoples, as the Tainos and Kalinagos, who once inhabited Dominica. They would have once roamed these forested areas in their daily hunting and fishing expeditions. These tribes would have confronted the European intruders in the 16th and 17th centuries

Hollywood, in the USA, is among those captivated by the island. Yes, parts of this scenic isle has been showcased on the big screen. Dominica has been one of the filming locations for the well-known Pirates of the Caribbean films. Various scenes of these movies were filmed at Londonderry Bay, Laudat, Hampstead Bay, Vielle Case and Indian River.

Indeed, there is something special about this island. It’s not only the easy-going ambience and clean air, but also its tranquillity and an absence of chaos. While there I felt safe. No reports of murders and home invasions.

The regret of every tourist is not being able to stay longer in this Caribbean isle. I am convinced that this relatively small country is a paradise for geographers and nature lovers. Dominica has black sand beaches, waterfalls, volcanoes, a boiling lake and many rivers. No wonder it has been dubbed "the nature island" and hopefully Dominica will remain so for a long time.