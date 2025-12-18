Indy Premier stay perfect in 'Jewels' tourney

Indy Premier SC attacker Olivia Jones (right) takes TT's Nikita Gosine for a run during their Jewels of the Caribbean under-17 matchup at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on December 15. - Photo courtesy TTFA

The US-based Indy Premier SC outfit maintained their perfect record in the DecembHER Football – Jewels of the Caribbean tourney when they got a massive 8-0 win over the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Future Stars XI in their under-17 girls’ matchup at the Sangre Grande recreation ground on December 17.

The win was the second in as many games for Indy in the under-17 category of the tournament as they defeated Trinidad and Tobago’s under-17s 4-0 in their opener at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on December 15. Meanwhile, in their under-20 opener on December 16, Indy overcame a spirited TT under-20 team to get a 2-0 result.

In Grande, Indy’s under-17 unit were in a different class as they raced out to a 4-0 lead by the 39th minute and added four more in the second half for good measure. Attacking midfielder Ashlyn Bazile led the rout with a hat-trick, while substitute Kori Brown and attacker Olivia Jones chipped in with two goals apiece.

Winger Zoey Montgomery, who bizarrely scored a hat-trick of offside goals against TT, got the other item against the SSFL XI as she started the massacre in the eighth minute.

A day earlier in Couva, goals in either half from Tori Brewer and skipper Cadence Conrad powered Indy’s under-20s to their win over a TT team which created numerous chances without finding the net. Spearheaded by recently appointed national women’s team coach Damian Briggs, TT’s under-20 girls played a lively brand, with the attacking quartet of Tyesha Griffith, Sonia Lamarre, Mariah Williams and last year’s golden boot winner Orielle Martin all offering bright sparks in the final third.

The game was just 40 seconds old when TT created their first chance, with Williams volleying over the bar after Lamarre showed off her dancing shoes to ease past left back Cassidy Pettijohn down the flank. The hosts thrived in transition in the early stages, with both Martin and Griffith taking aim from outside the area shortly after.

On the defensive end, the hosts made a habit of building up their play from the back, with goalkeeper Sadiel Antoine cutting a composed figure in the early stages with her precision and choice of passes to her defenders. In the 22nd minute, though, TT’s strategy of building from the back came back to hurt them when Samantha Slade picked off a tame pass from Antoine to allow Brewer to score the easiest of chances from point-blank range.

The goal importantly settled the visitors down, with centre back Grace Mann coming into her own as she solidified the backline and seamlessly cut out attacks from the TT team.

Indy went to the break with a 1-0 lead, which was threatened in the first minute of the second half, with Griffith sending an ambitious long-range hit just wide of the mark after shimmying past a defender.

Unfortunately for the hosts, the next goal in the match came from the boot of an Indy player in the 54th minute when Conrad tricked her way past TT’s centre back pairing of Jade Bekai and Anastasia O’Brien before sending a looping 30-yard shot over the reach of Antoine and into the net. Just seconds later, Antoine was lucky not to concede a penalty after clattering into Slade, who tried to get on the end of a right-side cross.

Though Indy kept a clean sheet, TT did have their fair share of chances to cut the deficit. In the 59th minute, Martin dragged a right-footed shot wide of the goal after being played in by the feisty Williams. Meanwhile, in the 74th minute, midfielder Cherina Steele saw a long-range shot palmed away by goalkeeper Teagan Leihgeber, with forward Rasheda Archer being sharply denied by substitute goalkeeper Gwyneth Provost from point-blank range eight minutes later.

From 5 pm at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on December 18, Indy Premier’s under-20s will clash with Jamaica, with TT’s under-20s hoping to register a maiden win when they face the TT Women’s League Football (WoLF) United XI at the same venue from 7 pm.

Up to the time of publication on December 17, Jamaica and TT were tied 1-1 in their under-17 encounter in Sangre Grande.