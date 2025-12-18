High Court stays indictment of man charged with baby's murder

Neville Simon. - Photo courtesy TTPS

A HIGH COURT JUDGE has permanently stayed murder and related charges against a Ste Madeleine man charged with the murder of a one-year-old baby in 2021, after ruling that the prosecution’s withdrawal of a publicly accepted plea agreement amounted to an abuse of process.

The decision means Neville Junior Simon, also known as Allan Knott, is discharged on two indictments arising from a violent incident on September 19, 2021.

In a detailed ruling, Justice Nalini Singh found that the State acted unfairly and unlawfully when it reversed its acceptance of a plea to unlawful act manslaughter after announcing that acceptance in open court and taking steps toward sentencing.

Simon had been indicted on two matters filed on January 20. The first charged him with the May 19, 2021, murder of Sirah Williams in Ste Madeleine. The second alleged attempted murder and wounding with intent against Michelle Jillian Williams, the baby’s grandmother, and common assault against Nikitak Williams, stemming from the same incident.

After a sufficiency hearing on June 16, Master De Silva committed Simon to stand trial. Plea discussions followed, and on September 15, State counsel announced in open court that the prosecution accepted a proposed plea to unlawful act manslaughter. The court ordered reports and set October 10 for a plea agreement hearing and sentencing.

On the morning of that hearing, however, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions wrote to the defence invoking section 8 of the Criminal Procedure (Plea Discussion and Plea Agreement) Act and withdrew its acceptance, asserting that the doctrine of transferred malice applied and that manslaughter did not reflect the gravity of the conduct.

The State indicated it intended to proceed to trial on the original murder charge.

Justice Singh rejected that position, holding that the plea process had advanced beyond preliminary discussions and that the prosecution’s open-court acceptance created a binding commitment. She found the State lacked lawful authority to unilaterally withdraw the plea at that stage and that section 8 was preventive, not remedial.

The court further found that the defence relied on the acceptance to its detriment by signing agreed facts, disclosing mitigation material and preparing for sentencing, and that the court itself acted on the assurance by managing the case toward disposition.

Viewed objectively, the judge said, the reversal undermined the integrity of the criminal justice system. Allowing the prosecution to proceed after such a withdrawal would erode public confidence in plea bargaining and in assurances given before a judge.

As a result, the court ordered a permanent stay of proceedings on both indictments and directed that Simon be discharged forthwith. Justice Singh also barred the use of any statements, documents or admissions made during plea discussions in any future proceedings, pursuant to Section 33 of the Act.

“The prosecution’s reversal of position constitutes an abuse of process,” the ruling said. Justice Singh noted that once a plea is accepted in open court and relied upon, the matter moves from prosecutorial discretion into judicial control.

“The prosecution’s conduct in this case, in reversing a position that had been unequivocally accepted in open court, offends the core principles of fairness.

“Once the State’s acceptance was given and relied upon, the matter ceased to rest in prosecutorial discretion and entered the domain of judicial control.

“To permit the State now to resile without judicial sanction would erode confidence in the plea process and in the integrity of prosecutorial commitments.

“Indeed, it would convey the impression that the State may revoke accepted bargains at will, eroding confidence in the transparency and finality that the Criminal Procedure (Plea Discussion and Plea Agreement) Act was designed to secure.”

In deciding the case, Justice Singh further added, “Holding the State to its undertakings is not a matter of grace but of necessity.

“The court therefore concludes that the prosecution’s reversal of position constitutes an abuse of process, and that the proceedings, if allowed to continue on that basis, would compromise both the legislative intent of the Criminal Procedure (Plea Discussion and Plea Agreement) Act and the broader integrity of the criminal justice system.

“I expect the State to stand by its word when it has publicly represented a position before a court. To do otherwise, without lawful justification, risks bringing the administration of justice into disrepute.”

According to a police statement in 2021, baby Sirah was in her grandmother’s arms on a chair in the gallery of their home in Tarodale, Ste Madeleine, when a man began arguing with the elder Williams, his wife, and daughter Nikitak. The man allegedly went into the house and returned with a cutlass. Baby Sirah was chopped on the head, while Michelle Williams was chopped several times on her body.

Michelle Gonzalez and Aleena Ramjag, of the Public Defenders’ Department, represented Simon. Maria Lyons-Edwards, Dylan Martin, Cassie Bisram and Afeisha Williams represented the State.