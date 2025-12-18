Government leans in to bank ownership

Republic Bank branch in Rio Claro. -

THE DECEMBER 15 reconfiguration of the board of Republic Financial Holdings Ltd, the holding company of Republic Bank, followed by confirmation this week of the appointment of Yashmid Karamath as the company’s chairman, fulfils the government’s promise to exert a tighter grip on the country’s largest bank in terms of branch network. Liberalisation of banking thus appears more distant than ever.

Changes were expected. Outgoing chairman Vincent Perreira reached retirement age. Mr Perreira, 70, was appointed in 2020. Under him, profit after tax rose, being $1.3 billion in 2021, $1.5 billion in 2022, $1.7 billion in 2023, $2 billion in 2024 and $2.2 billion in 2025. Total assets shifted from $109.2 billion to $127.1 billion. A rising dividend yield offset a falling share price. Such results were notable in the wake of the 2020 covid19 distress; but customers often expressed dissatisfaction with services.

It will be up to Mr Karamath to steer the ship now. He was brought on as a director on October 14, part of a cohort of directors – including Timothy Affonso and Nalini Bansee – appointed after the untimely passing of Mark Loquan and the resignations of Waltnel Sosa and Shameer Mohammed. Kristine Thompson also retires, while newly joining the remaining members of the board are Patricia Mohammed, Rhion Karim, Sandra Sookram and Gregory Armorer.

Some suggest government shareholding entities backed the appointments of Mr Karamath, executive chairman of Hafeez Karamath Ltd; Dr Affonso, an attorney and lecturer with expertise in public international law; Ms Bansee, an attorney with her own practice; Mr Karim, a security, intelligence and counter-terrorism expert; Dr Mohammed, a gender scholar with training in economics; Dr Sookram, an economist, and Mr Armourer, a civil attorney. The board should be in place for three years.

These changes come after shifts at First Citizens and the EximBank and after Davendranath Tancoo’s October budget promise “to install a majority of directors at Republic.” In that presentation, he also laid bare the Cabinet’s intention to “work with Republic, First Citizens bank and the National Insurance Board” to discharge the government’s public sector obligations.

Among the top ten shareholders of the bank holding company are the National Investment Fund (29.9 per cent), the National Insurance Board (18.8 per cent), Trintrust Ltd (7 per cent), Republic Bank Ltd (4.8 per cent), TT Unit Trust Corporation (2.7 per cent), corporation sole (2.7 per cent) and First Citizens Depository Services Ltd (2.5 per cent).

That overlapping structure of ownership, which came in the wake of the 2008 Clico bailout, so far appears unlikely to change under the UNC. The constitution of a new board cements the government’s nominal involvement in a key financial institution, even as a buffer between day-to-day operations and the executive is invoked.

It’s a worrying development at odds with privatisation and competition. And it remains to be seen how the state leaning into bank ownership will benefit customers, who long for better service and a reprieve from high fees, low interest rates, and an anaemic supply of forex.