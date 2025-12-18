Flow, employees giving in grand style

Flow employees spread Christmas cheer during the holidays. - Photo courtesy Flow

TELECOMS provider Flow Trinidad and its employees have been spreading Christmas cheer during the holidays.

In a news release on December 18, Flow said it kicked off “the season of giving” in grand, heart-warming style on December 13 when almost 100 employees donned their brightest holiday wear and visited the Bridge of Hope Children’s Home in Sangre Chiquito.

“With Santa hats, jingling bells and joyful smiles, the spirited team set out to bring laughter, love, and Christmas magic to the residents of the Bridge of Hope Children’s Home – a tradition that embodies Flow’s mantra: ‘we do it the best, we do it with spirit,’” the release said.

The Bridge of Hope Children’s Home provides a safe, nurturing environment for children in need, offering care, stability, and support during some of the most pivotal moments in their young lives.

The initiative is entirely funded by Flow employees.

The Christmas celebration includes a lively, joy-filled party for the children, complete with games, treats and music.

The highlight of the day – for both children and staff – continues to be the presentation of personalised gifts to each child.

Flow said, “The home has long been a beacon of comfort and compassion in the region, and Flow’s employees were determined to make this holiday season extra special.”

This initiative has been championed by acting senior manager Ellen Seed-Gray.

The release said, “Her dedication and leadership have helped transform the event into a cherished annual tradition.”

“This event truly reflects who we are,” said Seed-Gray. “At Flow, we do it the best, we do it with spirit – and there’s no better time than Christmas to share that spirit with our wider community.”

The release said, “This spirit of giving extends beyond the Christmas season and into Flow’s wider community outreach efforts. The company continues to support initiatives that create meaningful, long-term impact across TT.”

Liberty Business, the B2B arm of Flow’s parent company Liberty Caribbean, is a sponsor of the annual Guardian Group’s Shine 5K.

Following the November 29 race, Flow presented a cheque from proceeds of the race to its charity of choice – Autism Support Network TT (Rahul’s Clubhouse).

In addition, the company donated gently used office furniture to a secondary school and a homework centre.