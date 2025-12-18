Deepening trade relationships in Latin America

TT Chamber president Sonji Pierre-Chase, Mexican ambassador Víctor Hugo Morales, and an unidentified official at the 31st Mexican Foreign Trade Congress, held in Querétaro, Mexico on October 30. -

The TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce (TT Chamber) and the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology (COMCE) signed a memorandum of understanding on October 30 during the 31st Mexican Foreign Trade Congress, held in Querétaro. The signing was co-ordinated by the Embassy of Mexico in TT.

This trade and business development alliance established an institutional framework for functional collaboration between the private sectors of both countries, aimed at sustainable growth, innovation, and regional economic integration. The document sets out cooperation mechanisms for the promotion of joint projects, the exchange of information, the organisation of business missions, and mutual support for trade and investment promotion.

The signing took place in the context of a TT trade mission to Mexico from October 25 to 31, led by TT Chamber president Sonji Pierre-Chase. During the mission, she presented collaboration opportunities in trade and investment to the Mexican business sector, highlighting the chamber’s role as a key organisation representing most economic sectors in the country and the largest business association within Caricom. In the working sessions, Pierre-Chase emphasised the importance of strengthening the business presence in Mexico and using this agreement as a platform to expand engagement with Mexico’s productive sector.

Also noteworthy was the participation of the TT Chamber and the Mexican embassy in the COMCE Mesoamerican Foreign Trade Council, which brought together representatives from the public and private sectors across Central America and the Caribbean. Mexican ambassador Víctor Hugo Morales, took part in the event and highlighted TT’s strategic relevance in the Caribbean market, as well as the opportunities for Mexico to diversify its exports and integrate more deeply into regional value chains. The Mexican diplomat also underscored the importance of TT’s involvement in short-distance maritime transport initiatives, considering its maritime infrastructure and connectivity in the Eastern Caribbean.

“The participation of the TT Chamber in the COMCE Mesoamerican Foreign Trade Council provided significant leverage for the business community in TT to explore trade and investment opportunities in Central and Latin America as we look to markets beyond the Caribbean Community. Current global politics have a direct impact on trade; the TT Chamber therefore views it as prudent to seek out opportunities for our members in new markets within the Pan Caribbean region. Arising out of the TT Chamber’s participation in COMCE, TT is positioned to become the first English-speaking country that may be invited to be part of Mesoamerica,” said Sonji Pierre-Chase.

During the Foreign Trade Congress, thematic panels were held on global logistics trends, disruptive trade strategies, corporate responsibility, and the impact of artificial intelligence on corporate management, along with the Made in Mexico with Quality – B2B programme, in which the TT delegation actively participated. The delegation expressed strong interest in generating strategic supply and joint manufacturing partnerships.

The delegation also participated in panels, B2B meetings, and discussions on financing and joint manufacturing schemes, opening new business linkages and positioning Mexico as a reliable and dynamic partner for the Caribbean. A notable meeting was held with the government of Querétaro to explore collaboration initiatives to promote trade, investment, cultural and educational exchange, and the sharing of best practices between the two countries.

Furthermore, the visit included business representatives Sarah Gangadeen and Clint Groves of Firestone Bread Co Ltd (FirestoneTT), who met with the officials of San Luis Potosí and local producers to establish supply and procurement agreements in the food sector, as well as arrange for the acquisition of a second industrial baking machine, with the support of the Mexican embassy.

During the mission, Flavio González, the embassy's head of trade and cooperation, outlined Mexico’s trade promotion and investment strategies in TT, and highlighted the close relationship with key local stakeholders. He underscored the opportunities for Mexico to strengthen its presence in the region and to engage with the Caribbean as a strategic partner for the internationalisation of the “Plan Mexico.”

The TT trade mission to Mexico was successful in strengthening bilateral economic cooperation, generating new channels for business collaboration, and positioning Mexico and TT as reliable and dynamic partners.

The TT Chamber reaffirms its commitment to advancing regional economic growth through active engagement with the various business chambers, relevant organisations and governments.