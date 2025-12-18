Cuba's Yuray Preval lights up RABZ 9 with heavyweight crown

Cuban fighter Yuray Preval shows off his heavyweight championship belt at RABZ 9 which was held at the Sound Forge, Mucurapo on December 13. - Photo courtesy Joshua Seechan

CUBAN fighter Yuray Preval stole the show at the RABZ 9: Boxing Day Come Early event at The Sound Forge in Mucurapo on December 13 when he defeated Liam “Shogun” Chin Choy to lift the first-ever RABZ heavyweight championship.

The third and final event held by RABZ in 2025, the Boxing Day Come Early kickboxing showcase saw fighters from Cuba, St Lucia and Venezuela rubbing shoulders with their TT counterparts on a night of riveting, non-stop fighting action. As many as eight bouts were on the cards, but the heavyweight championship (200+ lbs) fight between Preval and Chin Choy ultimately grabbed the attention. Representing the RAMS Fight Club, Preval came out swinging and brought the intensity against Chin Choy to land a victory via a unanimous decision. The win maintained Preval’s flawless record in RABZ events, which stretched to 5-0. A RABZ Fight Promotions release said Preval’s win has now set the tone for RABZ’s heavyweight division for future events.

In another feature bout, Nevin “Hazzard” Byer also impressed when he got a win via a unanimous decision up against Aiden Rampaul in the 145 lbs weight category. Meanwhile, Nicholas “The Executive” Elliott was all about the business when he got a unanimous win of his own over St Lucian Charles Greenidge in the 175 lbs weight category. In a battle between debutants in the women’s 125 lbs weight class, Ariel Solomon also registered a win via unanimous decision when she outworked Vanessa Sankar to seal the deal. In the 130 lbs C-class bout, Marc Sargeant defeated Brayan Alfonzo via technical knockout, with Venezuelan Samuel Negrin also getting a result via technical knockout to see off the challenge of Emmanuel Jugmohan.

There was a victory for Levi Salloum via unanimous decision against Varenyam Maharaj in the 165 lbs weight class, with Aaimar John and Alexi McDeigan battling to a majority draw decision in their 145 lbs bout.

The RABZ Fight Promotions release suggested 2026 will be a major expansion year and it promises to bring even more excitement and greater opportunities for welterweight champ Ronaldo Diaz, middleweight champ Le Shaun Moreno and the newly-minted heavyweight champ Preval to show off their quality on the regional and international stage as the organisation continues to elevate combat sports.