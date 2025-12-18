Christmas bandits steal light bulbs, paint

WITH just days to go till Christmas, bandits made off with paint, light fixtures and mirrors from a Port of Spain building.

Around 7.45 am on December 16 a tenant at a building on Pembroke Street contacted her landlord after she saw the doors to storage rooms on the first two storeys were open and the rooms appeared ransacked.

The landlord checked the camera footage and saw two men removing items from the building.

Shortly after, another tenant noticed items were missing form his apartment including six gallons of Sherwin-Williams paint valued $1,560, six lighting fixtures worth $1,750, two light bulbs and vanity lighting fixtures valued at $2,100 and two vanity mirrors worth $1,200.

Police say the bandits gained access to the property by climbing through a window on the first floor on the eastern side of the building and then opening the garage door on the ground floor

Police are continuing inquiries into the incident.