Building even closer China-LAC community

Ren Hongyan

REN HONGYAN

ON DECEMBER 10, the Chinese government officially released the China Policy Paper on Latin America and the Caribbean. This is the third policy document China has issued on the LAC region, aimed at summarising the achievements of China-LAC co-operation, articulating China’s overall policy toward the region, and outlining a bright vision for the future of its relations.

China and LAC countries belong to the family of the Global South. Although geographically distant, China and LAC have enjoyed a long history of exchanges. Under the strategic guidance of leaders on both sides, China-LAC relations have continued to advance steadily.

In 2015, the China-CELAC Forum was officially launched, giving China-LAC co-operation a more institutional framework. This May, the Fourth Ministerial Meeting of the China-CELAC Forum was successfully held in Beijing, where President Xi Jinping announced the launch of five programmes – Solidarity, Development, Civilisation, Peace, and People-to-People Connectivity – laying out a grand blueprint for building the China-LAC community with a shared future. Now, I would like to depict the vibrant development of China-LAC relations through three key phrases.

Phrase one: Equality and respect

Equality and respect form the foundation of the China-LAC community with a shared future. In recent years, strategic co-operation between China and LAC has continued to deepen, high-level exchanges have become more frequent, and political mutual trust has grown steadily. Both sides pursue independent foreign policies, firmly support each other’s core interests and major concerns, oppose power politics and interference in internal affairs, and work together to safeguard the interests of the Global South. The vast majority of countries in the region firmly abide by the one-China principle.

China is ready to take the implementation of the solidarity programme as a new opportunity to work with LAC countries to jointly advance the Global Governance Initiative, strengthen dialogue and consultation among governments, political parties, and legislative bodies, and deepen exchanges on governance experience. Both sides should work together to uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core, and continue to support each other on issues involving their respective core interests.

China will support countries in the region in achieving greater unity and strength, playing a more prominent role on the international stage, and contributing to the building of a more just and equitable global governance system.

Phrase two: Mutual benefit and win-win

Mutual benefit and win-win co-operation drive the China-LAC community with a shared future. In recent years, China and LAC have achieved remarkable results in practical co-operation. In 2024, bilateral trade reached a record US$518.4 billion, while China’s stock of foreign direct investment in the region surpassed US$600 billion. High-quality Belt and Road co-operation has made significant progress, with more than 20 countries in the region, including Trinidad and Tobago, joining the initiative.

Infrastructure connectivity is flourishing: Chinese enterprises have signed contracted projects worth over US$300 billion in total, and landmark programmes such as TT’s Phoenix Park Industrial Estate and Peru’s Chancay Port have been successfully completed.

China is ready to take the implementation of the development and peace programmes as an opportunity to work with LAC countries to advance the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative. Both sides can further tap co-operation potential in areas such as infrastructure, trade, finance, agriculture, food security, clean energy, artificial intelligence, the blue economy, and climate change, as well as deepen development assistance.

China will actively strengthen friendly ties with regional organisations and multilateral institutions including CELAC, Caricom, and ACS, in order to promote collective co-operation between China and LAC. China also stands ready to expand co-operation with regional countries in law enforcement, anti-corruption, cybersecurity, disaster prevention and mitigation, narcotics control, and efforts against illegal immigration and transnational crime, so as to jointly safeguard regional prosperity and stability.

Phrase three: Openness and inclusiveness

Openness and inclusiveness add vitality to the China-LAC community with a shared future. In recent years, cultural exchanges between China and LAC countries have grown even closer. Confucius institutes and Confucius classrooms have flourished across the region, while both “LAC fever” in China and “China fever” in the region continue to rise. People-to-people bonds have been further strengthened: China has awarded 17,000 government scholarships and offered around 13,000 training opportunities in China for LAC nationals.

China is ready to take the implementation of the Civilisation and People-to-People Connectivity Programmes as an opportunity to work with LAC countries to advance the Global Civilisation Initiative.

We will strengthen co-operation in education, human resources training, media, sports, think tanks, consular affairs, and tourism, host more vibrant cultural exchange activities, provide additional government scholarships and training opportunities, and support regional countries in promoting Chinese language education. We will further facilitate personnel exchanges, build stronger bridges for mutual learning between Chinese and LAC peoples, and ensure that the tree of China-LAC friendship remains evergreen.

China-LAC co-operation empowers both sides, delivers mutual benefits, and is committed to improving people’s well-being, demonstrating broad development prospects and strong vitality. China has always attached great importance to its relations with LAC and has stood in solidarity with regional countries through thick and thin.

China is ready to take the release of this policy paper as a new starting point to deepen practical co-operation with TT and other regional partners, promote the alignment of high-quality Belt and Road co-operation with development strategies such as TT’s Revitalisation Blueprint, implement the five programmes, renew traditional friendship, pursue shared development and prosperity, and set a new benchmark for South-South co-operation. Together, we can build an even closer China-LAC community with a shared future.

Ren Hongyan is the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to TT