APT James dry-docking extended

The APT James. - File photo by Lincoln Holder

THE dry-docking period for the APT James inter-island ferry has been extended.

The ship was initially set be taken out of service for its annual dry-docking programme from November 4, for a month.

The Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Transportation Company Ltd (TTIT) on December 18 said the Buccoo Reef will operate in place of the APT James, and the TT Spirit will operate in place of the Buccoo Reef.

Amended schedules, it said, will apply on December 19, 23 and 24.