5 land on-the-job training at Angostura in the new year

Hansen Narinesingh, parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Tertiary Education and Skills Training, left, Gary Hunt, Angostura Holdings chairman, second from left, Kern Dass, NESC Technical Institute president, right, and Ian Forbes, acting Angostura CEO, second from right, with four of five on-the-job trainees at Angostura House, Laventille on December 17. -

Five electrical graduates are on course to work for Angostura for two months at the start of the new year.

They were chosen from among 30 who completed a nine-week electrical programme funded by Angostura, and conducted in collaboration with the NESC Technical Institute (NESC-TI).

The customised programme – Wired for Success – focused on residential electrical installation with commercial applications.

Angostura received approximately 600 applicants for the programme, days after it was first advertised, on September 30, for people interested in a career in the electrical field. Thirty participants from communities across the country were selected.

On completion of the programme, the five participants were selected for on-the-job training at Angostura as of January. This opportunity will allow them to apply their newly acquired skills in a dynamic, industry-leading environment. It is our way of supporting their transition into the workforce while investing in the next generation of electrical professionals.

A graduation ceremony was held on December 17 at Angostura where participants received an NESC-TI certification aligned to Caribbean Vocational Qualification.

Angostura Holdings chairman Gary Hunt said, “Our aim is to provide real-world, job-ready skills that open doors. Through programmes like Wired for Success, participants have not only built technical capability but have also developed responsibility, confidence, and the professional readiness needed to succeed in a growing field.”

NESC-TI president Kern Dass said, “Wired for Success is a powerful example of the impact achieved when industry and NESC-TI collaborate. We are proud to partner with Angostura® in delivering industry-relevant training that equips participants with practical, job-ready skills and prepares them to transition confidently into the workforce.”

The Wired for Success programme focused on safety, practical skills, and industry-relevant competencies. Participants were trained in lock-out/tag-out safety procedures, electrical laws and circuit analysis, code compliance, conduit bending and installation, and the use of electrical testing instruments to ensure safe and effective operation.

They also benefited from an expanded curriculum that introduced them to commercial electrical applications, including foundational knowledge of splitter units used in apartment and multi-unit buildings — giving trainees a competitive edge as they enter the workforce.