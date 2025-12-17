Windies to play Pakistan in two-match Test series in Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath. - File Photo/AYANNA KINSALE

TRINIDAD and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath has disclosed that Pakistan will be touring the West Indies for a two-match Test series next year, with both matches set to be played in Trinidad.

Bassarath, who also serves as the Cricket West Indies (CWI) vice-president, made the disclosure at TTCB's executive luncheon at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva on December 17.

"We will also host the Pakistan tour of the Caribbean from July 15-August 7, 2026, comprising the four-day warm-up match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), the first Test match at the Queen's Park Oval and the second Test at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy," Bassarath said, during his speech at the function.

The TTCB president also disclosed," I'm pleased to note that the BLCA will now be a fully accredited international venue capable of hosting matches in all formats."

The BLCA hosted its first international match in October 2017 – a women's One-Day International (ODI) between West Indies and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, its first men's T20 international was contested between the West Indies and India in July 2022, with India again being hosted for the first men's ODI in August 2023.

The Tarouba venue has become synonymous with cricket fever in the region – particularly in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) – as CPL finals were hosted in Tarouba from 2017 to 2020. At last year's International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup, which was jointly hosted by the Caribbean and the US, the BLCA played host to the first semifinal, which saw South Africa crush Afghanistan by nine wickets.

Also at the luncheon, Bassarath revealed Trinidad will once again play host to the West Indies T20 Breakout League, which he said will be played from January 24 to February 8 at the BLCA. At this year's inaugural Breakout T20 League, the Rayad Emrit-coached TT Legions team won the title after defeating the Leeward Islands Thunder in the May 10 finale. Bassarath hailed the Legions' win as a significant one, particularly as the Breakout League was designed to bridge the gap between the junior and senior levels.

"Our success reflects the depth of talent within our system and the effectiveness of our development pathways," he said, of the Breakout League win.

The TTCB president said the cricket body's interzone youth calendar remains fully intact for 2026, with the under-15 category set to bowl off several weeks of bumper activity from January 28. He said the TTCB's National League Premiership I and Premiership II tournaments will bowl off on January 24, with the domestic T20 Festival scheduled to run from April 16-May 2. The new year will also mark the reintroduction of the domestic 30-over competition, which will be held from February 3 to March 22.

Bassarath was elected unopposed at the national executive elections on October 25 and is serving his sixth consecutive term as TTCB president.