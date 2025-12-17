WI team needs changes

Roston Chase plays a shot. - AP Photo

THE EDITOR: The West Indies cricketers must be commended for their overall showing in the first Test of the series against New Zealand. The boys fought hard, and got the desired result.

In the second Test we saw a return to abysmal performances. Viewing the game, in particular the WI second innings, I saw an uncalled for run out, which unfortunately triggered other dismissals. We saw Roston Chase, the captain, again missing out on runs as the most capped player in the team. The bowling had shown marked improvement but our batting seems to revolve around the contributions of Shai Hope and Justin Greaves, with Brandon King and Kavem Hodge chipping in with a few runs.

By now the team should know that to win or be competitive in a Test match the batsmen must score at least 300 or more runs in the first innings, which means there ought to be a disciplined approach to batting.

It is disappointing to see that the captain has not made a notable score in the series. If as captain he cannot make a good score or some good scores by his tenth match, after having played 55 odd Tests as a batsman, he should be replaced by Joshua Da Silva.

Amir Jangoo should get a look in for the squad as well. Alick Athanaze, with the promise he has, needs to go back to the drawing board and work on his game with the assistance of Brian Lara or Shivnarine Chanderpaul, or both, play a few more first class matches and make huge scores in them.

It was always a difficult proposition to win a Test series in New Zealand, but after the promising start, the showing in the second Test was disappointing. Let us hope we see the batting come good again, backing up the performances of the bowlers.

JUSTIN MARK

Chaguanas