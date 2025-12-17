Uncle Sam flies in

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Faith Ayoung

FEW THINGS embody a nation’s sovereignty more than its management of its airspace. Yet, by means of a flimsy one-page press release, the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs on December 15 announced TT had “granted approvals” for the US military to transit our airports “in the coming weeks.” This astonishing development confirms we are living in a twilight zone.

But not according to the ministry. According to officials there, opening our airspace is “in keeping with established bilateral co-operation.” The move merely “reaffirms” this country’s “sustained co-operation” with the US. Yet, if there is truly nothing to see here, it’s only because of how much has already been ceded by the Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration to the Trump regime.

It was only a few weeks ago that the Prime Minister was loudly declaring this country is not a vassal state.

“The US has never requested use of our territory to launch any attacks against the people of Venezuela,” she said in November. “Trinidad and Tobago territory will not be used to launch any attacks against the people of Venezuela. Trinidad and Tobago is a sovereign state and does not blindly follow the US or any bloc such as Caricom.”

However, by the end of that same month, it emerged that Ms Persad-Bissessar had secretly blessed the US military’s installation of a military-grade radar unit, AN/TPS-80 G/ATOR, at Crown Point. Last week, the PM further suggested this equipment helps detect Venezuelan crude oil sanction-busting activities on behalf of Uncle Sam.

Notably absent from the ministry’s five-paragraph media release is any suggestion that this country has satisfied itself as to the use to which US military access to our airports is to be put and whether that use might be inconsistent with peace.

Instead, “the US has advised that these movements are logistical in nature, facilitating supply replenishment and routine personnel rotations.” In other words, we’ve left it up to them to say.

Is this what the struggles over the US occupation of the Chaguaramas Base, that played out between 1957 and 1967, achieved?

Is this what Eric Williams and tens of thousands of people marched in the pouring rain in April 1960 for?

Is what the ministry calls “collaboration in the pursuit of safety and security for Trinidad and Tobago” meant to justify the opening of our doors to foreign forces to come and go willy-nilly?

Earlier this year, Ms Persad-Bissessar flippantly dismissed the uproar over a UNC apologist’s claim that Dr Williams was not our first prime minister. It turns out that was no accident; the PM seeks to supplant Dr Williams’ legacy with her own. The proof could be flying over our skies soon.