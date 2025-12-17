Trump peace via strength

US President Donald Trump AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: Let the world watch closely, US President Donald Trump is not negotiating from weakness. He is practising peace through strength, not war through hesitation.

If Russian President Vladimir Putin insists on dragging out the conflict in Ukraine, Trump will squeeze Russia with every sanction the EU is willing to back, and from all indications Europe seems ready to align.

The EU and Ukraine have already signalled interest in a realistic path to end this war, adopting elements of Trump’s stance. Putin, frankly, is wasting the world’s time.

And make no mistake, Trump does not merely influence global policy, he becomes global policy. When he is finished disciplining Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, expect a shockwave across South America.

Any regime clinging to China or Russia for protection will soon realise Putin and China President Xi Jinping cannot shield them. The geopolitical pendulum is swinging back towards Washington.

But Taiwan is the true line in the sand. Xi knows that crossing it triggers consequences he cannot afford. The message is clear: align with peace and strength or be left standing alone.

We are witnessing a strategic realignment, quiet to some, deafening to others. Those who believe America’s global reach has weakened are about to get a rude awakening.

Let us watch how this plays out, but we cannot pretend the winds aren’t changing.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail