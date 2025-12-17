Trinis ducking Margarita, agencies insist island safe

TT tourists disembark a Rutaca aircraft on arrival in Margarita, Venezuela, in April 2023. - File photo

TRINIDAD and Tobago travel agencies are reporting a sharp decline in bookings to Margarita Island amid escalating tensions between the US and Venezuela. However, agencies insist that the popular tourist destination, 40 km north of the mainland, remains calm, safe and operational.

The downturn follows a series of recent US actions against the government of Venezuela and its president Nicolás Maduro. On December 16, US president Donald Trump ordered a “blockade” of sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, targeting what he says is the country’s main source of income.

This came weeks after the US declared the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela should be considered “closed in its entirety”, though no specific operational details were provided.

An oil tanker was seized by the US on December 10 off the coast of Venezuela, it was reportedly headed to Cuba from Venezuela.

In September, Caribbean Airlines cancelled all its flights to and from Venezuela.

While the developments have raised concerns, travel agents told Newsday the impact has been driven more by fear and misinformation than by actual conditions on Margarita Island, which lies off Venezuela’s northeastern coast.

All representatives spoke with Newsday by phone on December 17 and requested anonymity.

'No December bookings'

A representative of Travel Your Way Tours said the agency has seen a noticeable decline in bookings since tensions escalated, with its last group travelling to Margarita around October or November.

“Since this started, on our side there has been a decrease,” the representative said, adding no passengers have travelled with the agency to Margarita so far this month.

Despite the slowdown, the agent stressed clients who have travelled recently reported no problems.

“Margarita Island is separate from mainland Venezuela. We’ve never had any issues. It has always been quiet. No clients have complained, even those who came back recently.”

The agent said flights to Margarita are still operating, and there have been no flight interruptions or government advisories affecting Trinidadian tourists.

“No issues at all, no problems, no flight interruptions, nothing,” the representative said.

While December travel has been weak, the agent noted demand for Margarita usually rebounds during peak periods such as Easter and Labour Day.

“It’s a popular destination. People enquire on their own, you don’t even have to advertise. It’s also a cheaper escape, not very expensive.”

The agent added although one client with a medical condition and a baby was advised against travelling in December as a precaution, this was not due to any known security issue.

“I didn’t want to take any chances,” the representative said. “But I don’t have any information about stop-flights or customers complaining.”

Fear of getting stranded

A representative of The Vacation Connection Tours described a more severe downturn in interest, saying the agency’s last large group travelled to Margarita in late October.

“Since then, it has been almost zero.”

The agent said customers are increasingly worried about airspace restrictions and the possibility of being unable to return to Trinidad if conditions worsen.

“A lot of people are concerned about whether flights passing through Venezuelan airspace would be affected. Others are worried if airspace is closed, how they would get back into Trinidad.”

Despite these fears, the agent confirmed that flights between Port of Spain and Margarita are still operating, primarily via Rutaca Airlines, and that schedules have remained largely unchanged. All agencies cite Rutaca as their carrier.

However, prices have increased.

“The average price now is around $3,500,” the representative said. He said fares were previously closer to $2,500, excluding hotels.

The agent also highlighted changes affecting Venezuelan nationals travelling to Trinidad. With cancellations of some direct flights from Caracas, travellers are now routing through Margarita.

“They now have to fly from Caracas to Margarita and then from Margarita to Trinidad.”

Still, the agent maintained Margarita itself remains safe.

“All the feedback we’ve received from our tour operators in Margarita indicates the issues are isolated to the mainland. Margarita Island is still operating as normal, and I would recommend it as a safe destination.”

Social media fuelling anxiety

A representative of Anders Travel said social media has played a major role in discouraging travel, often spreading exaggerated or inaccurate information.

“There has been a huge decrease in sales because of social media influence. People believe it is not safe, and they keep asking whether it is safe to travel to Margarita.”

The agent confirmed flights continue to operate regularly, typically on fixed days, and travel directly over water.

“Flights from Port of Spain go directly to Margarita over water. It is outside the restricted zones.”

The agent said Rutaca Airlines remains the primary carrier serving the route and that earlier cancellations have since stabilised.

“People who travelled, went and returned without any issues,” he said, adding the agency currently has clients on the island who are due to return without incident.

The agent also dismissed claims circulating online about unrest.

“Most of what is being said on social media is not true concerning Margarita. Everything is normal there: people are shopping, moving around, and doing normal activities. There is no looting or security problem.”

Anders Travel said it relies heavily on its Venezuelan supplier for security updates.

“They deal directly with the security forces there. That’s how we get our information.”