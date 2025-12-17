POA concerned over inmate's death, warns against speculation

The Port of Spain Prison on Frederick Street. -

The Prison Officers' Association (POA) has expressed concern and condolences on the death of Kelvin Wallace while on remand at the Port of Spain Prison over the weekend, but warned the public against speculating on the circumstances while it is being investigated.

"Any death while in the care of the State is a matter of serious concern and must be treated with the gravity it deserves," POA president Gerard Gordon told Newsday.

"We note the commentary circulating online, much of which is speculative and unfairly targets prison officers. Our officers operate daily in conditions that are far from ideal. Failing infrastructure, severe overcrowding, and outdated systems of work place both officers and inmates at risk and compromise our ability to hold persons in safe custody and to effectively contribute to public safety."

Gordon said the association has consistently warned that facilities such as the Port of Spain Prison are no longer fit for purpose. He said the long-standing deficiencies create an environment where incidents are more likely to occur despite the best efforts of officers on the ground.

"We welcome a full and transparent police investigation into this matter and trust that its findings will be guided by facts rather than public conjecture. We also hope that this tragic incident will further underscore our continued call for the closure of the Port of Spain Prison and strengthen support for the development of the Correctional Campus at Tamana, which represents a more modern, humane, and safer approach to corrections for all concerned."

In September, Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander announced the government was moving forward with plans to decommission the prison after 268 years in service. He said the prisoners would be moved into a modern facility, but did not give any timelines.

In November, Minister of Works and Infrastructure Jearlean John announced the government's vision for a 500-acre Tamana Prison Campus to house 6,000 inmates as part of its Revitalisation Blueprint event.

Wallace, 35, was found hanging in a cell on December 14 while prison officers were making their rounds, a Prison Service statement said on December 15.

"Upon discovery, all established protocols were immediately engaged. The Medical Services promptly responded and rendered first aid, but to no avail. The District Medical Officer was contacted as well as the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, who subsequently responded to the scene.

The inmate's next of kin has been contacted by an assigned Welfare Officer, who informed of the tragic incident."

Wallace was one of four people arrested in connection with the 2013 fatal shooting of Sgt Wendell Manwarring, 42.

Manwarring was responding to a robbery at Mom’s Diner at Cipero Street, San Fernando, in February of that year. Also arrested in connection with the killing were Kerron Nicholas Garcia, Kofi Cropper, and Anthony Clement. Cropper died in July 2014 at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex after he complained of feeling unwell and was transferred to the facility from prison.

In June 2013, Wallace complained of being beaten by other inmates when he reappeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Mark Wellington in the San Fernando First Court.

In November 2024, High Court Judge Ricky Rahim ordered that compensation in the sum of $75,000 be paid to Wallace in a matter in connection with prison officers beating him in August 2021.