Penny urges transparency on security, economy

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles speaks to the media, after the funeral of PNM stalwart Ferdinand 'Ferdie' Ferreira, at Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Stanmore Avenue, Port of Spain, on December 16. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

OPPOSITION LEADER Pennelope Beckles has called on the government to be more transparent on national security and economic matters.

Beckles spoke with reporters on December 16 after attending the funeral of Ferdinand “Ferdie” Ferreira at the Stanmore Avenue SDA Church, Port of Spain.

Commenting on recent security developments, specifically the government allowing US military access to local airports in the coming weeks and the radar installation, as tensions escalate between the US and Venezuela, Beckles said citizens were too often learning of serious national issues from external sources.

“It is unfortunate that so often you hear more about what is happening in your country from outside than from your own government,” she said, adding that Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar must ensure greater clarity and communication on such matters.

In a statement on December 15, Foreign Affairs Minister Sean Sobers said the US would use the airports for activities that would be “logistical in nature, facilitating supply replenishment and routine personnel rotations.” No further details were provided.

On the economy, Beckles lamented her party's concerns raised during the budget debate and said those concerns were now being realised.

“We expressed our concerns about the assumptions used in the budget, particularly oil prices. International indicators showed those figures were not going to last, so we are not surprised.”

She also questioned the government’s fiscal management, citing recent credit downgrades, including Moody’s revision of Trinidad and Tobago’s outlook from stable to negative. Its downgrade was largely due to short-term risks linked to falling foreign exchange reserves.

“To be downgraded twice in three months clearly indicates the economy has not been managed well enough,” Beckles said.

Also addressing labour unrest, particularly among healthcare workers protesting delays in negotiated salary increases, Beckles said the situation was predictable.

“When the government gives the impression ‘when one wins, everybody wins,’ the expectation is all workers will be treated fairly. The truth is everybody is suffering, everybody has to go to the bank, everybody has to pay a mortgage, everybody has to pay the bills.”

She said the Opposition was closely monitoring the situation and warned dissatisfaction could spread beyond the healthcare sector.

“Everyone should be concerned,” she said, pointing to declining business sales and job losses as signs of wider economic strain.

Beckles added the country was still awaiting a clear response from the government on how outstanding payments to workers would be settled.