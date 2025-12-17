Monos Island kidnap victim Tardieu freed

Derrick Tardieu -

MONOS ISLAND kidnap victim Derrick Tardieu has been freed.

Tardieu and his wife Clarabelle were kidnapped from their home on Monos Island on December 6. A US$2.5 million ranson demand was made for their safe return.

In a media release on December 17, attorney Lesley-Ann Lucky-Samaroo, SC, acting on behalf of the family, confirmed that "their loved one Derrick has been released." The statement said Tardieu is currently "seeking medical attention and care and needs time to recover from this ordeal."

The attorney said the Tardieu family appreciates the kind words, support and prayers during this difficult time

No mention was made of Tardieu's wife in the release.

The family has asked the public to request their privacy "and the privacy of their loved one as they recover."