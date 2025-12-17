MATT to elect new executive at Jan 10 special general meeting

- Photo courtesy MATT

THE Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago (MATT) will elect a new executive when it convenes a special general meeting on January 10.

In a news release on December 16, MATT said it is “part of its ongoing organisational renewal.”

The meeting that starts at 10 am will held at a venue to be announced.

MATT said a hybrid/in-person format is under consideration.

The plan is to have three venues for voting, in Port of Spain, Tobago and San Fernando, it said.

The election process is being co-ordinated by an independent working group mandated by the interim executive to ensure transparency, inclusivity and a well-run vote.

The release said the nomination period will run from December 16–22 and a nominee list will be published on December 28.

Election results, it added, will be made public on January 11.

Official notices and nomination forms will be released on December 16.

MATT encouraged media practitioners to circulate the call for nominations to eligible colleagues.

It said, “All those interested in contesting or participating in the elections must pay MATT registration fees.:

Adding, ”Arrangements will be made to facilitate this.”

One Caribbean Media head of news Dale Enoch is the interim MATT president.