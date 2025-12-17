Man charged in fatal crash involving Tobago couple freed

Christian Adams and Teresa Alleyne-Adams. -

PROSECUTORS abruptly halted a judge-only trial against a Tobago man charged with two counts of causing the deaths of a fireman and his wife in 2023.

On the third day of the trial of Skeater Fredrick, who appeared before Justice Nalini Singh in the Scarborough High Court, charged with causing the deaths of Christian Adams and his wife, Teresa Alleyne-Adams, an employee with the Division of Finance, prosecutors offered no further evidence, bringing the case to an abrupt end.

Up to that point, Justice Singh had received formal admissions from eight prosecution witnesses, while three others gave evidence during the short-lived trial and were cross-examined by Fredrick’s attorney, John Heath, SC.

When the trial resumed on December 17, prosecutor Dylan Martin said, in keeping with the code for prosecutors, the evidence disclosed no reasonable prospect of securing a conviction. He said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed the State to offer no further evidence. Fredrick was subsequently discharged by Justice Singh.

Also representing Fredrick was Adanna Joseph-Wallace, while Cassie Bisram also appeared for the prosecution.

The Adams were on their way to pick up their children when they were killed in an accident on the Claude Noel Highway.

At the time, police reported that a truck travelling east to west along the highway swerved after another vehicle travelling west to east entered its path as it approached the Rockly Vale traffic lights. The driver attempted to avoid the car but still collided with it. The truck then flipped and landed on the white Suzuki driven by Adams.

Police said the husband and wife were crushed and died at the scene. Officers were told they were on their way to pick up their three children from school when the crash occurred.

Eyewitnesses said the truck collided with two vehicles and landed on one. It was loaded with rocks, which fell onto the car, causing the fatalities. The truck later rolled down a hill near the botanical gardens as efforts were made to retrieve it.