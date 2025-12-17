Jaheim Toney strike keeps Scarborough in SSFL premier division

In this October 28 file photo, St Augustine Secondary School’s Mikel Murray (L) and Presentation College’s Luke Jagdeo go after the ball during the Secondary School Football League premier division match at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, San Fernando. - Ayanna Kinsale

A clinical touch from point-blank range from Jaheim Toney turned out to be the most pivotal moment in Scarborough Secondary's season as they maintained their spot in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division for another campaign after getting a 1-0 victory over San Juan North Secondary in a rescheduled match in Shaw Park, Tobago, on December 15.

The match between San Juan and Scarborough was a relegation battle in every sense of the word, as both teams entered the match on 11 points and sat in 14th and 15th spots, respectively, on the 16-team table. Due to a superior goal difference, San Juan just needed a draw to stave off relegation. However, the defining moment of the season for both teams arrived in the 74th minute when Toney tapped in from close range after San Juan goalkeeper Elijah Lawrence made a meal of a low, left-side free kick from Jalani Johnson. Just seconds before, from open play, there was no evident danger as Johnson held up the ball with his back to goal before referee Nikolai Nyron whistled for a push in the back of the Scarborough player. Johnson dusted himself off and sent in his right-footer, which bounced awkwardly in front of Lawrence, whose spill allowed Toney to provide the touch that took Scarborough from 15th to 11th on the standings as they moved to 14 points.

In the fifth minute of second-half stoppage-time and with the last kick of the game, San Juan had the chance to salvage their premier division season, but Jaydon Moraldo volleyed over bar after captain Daniel Lewis floated in a left-side free kick.

With the result, Scarborough leapfrogged San Juan, St Augustine Secondary and Malick Secondary (both 12 points) and Trinity College East (13 points) to make a timely climb up the table.

'GREEN MACHINE' GET GREEN LIGHT

At present, the bottom three schools are St Augustine, San Juan and Carapichaima East Secondary, who finished the premier division campaign with 15 losses in as many matches. Interestingly, there could still be late adjustments to the premier division table, as the 14th-placed St Augustine will play a rescheduled match against national intercol runners-up Signal Hill Secondary. On November 24, the SSFL's disciplinary committee awarded three points to Signal Hill for St Augustine's no-show for a rescheduled match in Tobago on November 17. However, St Augustine successfully appealed that ruling as the league's disciplinary committee was found to be improperly constituted. In their second run-in with the league's disciplinary committee on December 15, the "Green Machine" found favour as the league reversed its earlier decision, which initially rewarded Signal Hill three points for the November 17 no-show. SSFL officials confirmed the reversal of the league's original decision to Newsday.

At this time, it's unclear when the fixture will be played, but Newsday understands the Signal Hill and St Augustine match may play no earlier than January 5, which is the designated day for the re-opening of school after the Christmas holidays. Whenever the Green Machine and Signal Hill take to the pitch, a point for the former team will see them saving their season and will send Malick through the relegation door. A defeat will relegate St Augustine alongside Carapichaima and San Juan.

SSFL premier division standings

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Naparima*15*12*1*2*42*8*34*37

St Benedict's*15*12*0*3*46*14*32*36

Presentation (Sando)*15*11*1*3*40*11*29*34

Fatima*15*10*2*3*49*25*24*32

Signal Hill*14*10*1*3*45*17*28*31

St Anthony's College*15*8*1*6*30*25*5*25

Trinity Moka*15*7*2*6*31*35*-4*23

Arima North*15*6*4*5*34*27*7*22

QRC*15*5*4*6*23*25*-2*19

St Mary's College*15*5*3*7*31*23*8*18

Scarborough*15*3*5*7*19*35*-16*14

Trinity East*15*4*1*10*21*55*-34*13

Malick*15*3*3*9*30*43*-13*12

St Augustine*14*3*3*8*16*43*-27*12

San Juan North*15*2*5*8*22*27*-5*11

Carapichaima East*15*0*0*15*7*72*-65*0