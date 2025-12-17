Help us for Xmas: Hundreds appeal for food, housing, rent from NGOs

Members of the public line up for hampers at the Salvation Army’s Food Hamper Distribution at the Salvation Army headquarters on Henry Street, Port of Spain, on December 16. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

Charities and unofficial organisations which provide help to the public are reporting that there has been an increase in people asking for donations as the Christmas season progresses.

Avonelle Hector Joseph of Is There Not A Cause (Itnac) said there has been an uptick in people asking for assistance.

“Some organisations do Christmas drives, but because we are doing this all through the year, supplying food, housing, books, etc, we already have a clientele that resort to us for Christmas and of course this year, we have more people.

“What is always interesting is that people make requests on behalf of other people. ‘I have a mother up the road who..., I know it have some people with some children, could you help them,’ that kind of thing.”

She said people are requesting assistance for rental payments and more so housing.

“Itnac has two transition houses, one in Central, one in St James, and then we have a guesthouse we sometimes make available as well, and they’re all packed up. What we have is an increase in people. Because they don’t have jobs they’re getting evicted, they can’t pay their rent and the landlords are running a business, so we have an increase in requests for housing. We generally don’t give cash just to pay people’s rent. If we can, and it’s not something we can do often, we make the arrangement directly with the landlord.”

Living Water Community co-founder Rhonda Maingot said there has definitely been an increase in requests for assistance in the form of funds and food supplies. She said while the numbers have been increasing over the years, there was a sharp increase this year.

Speaking to Newsday after the blessing of the creche at the Archbishop’s House on Maraval Road, Port of Spain, on December 13, Archbishop Jason Gordon said, “The society is experiencing pain from poverty like we've not seen for a while. We have all the tensions with the geopolitics landing at our shores and surrounding us.”

Before he prayed to bless the creche, he urged people to give one gift to Jesus who has blessed his people in so many ways, by reaching out to or doing something for someone.

Gordon repeated this call during the Holy Mass at the Living Water Community on December 14, asking members to donate to the Christmas meal.

“The community serves quite a few people, I think 6,000 people over this Christmas time and if you could sponsor one or two lunches for poor families, that would go a long way to ensure that those who have nothing receive a little something at this Christmas time. It’s a beautiful way of giving a gift to Jesus Christ.”

Salvation Army: Demand exceeds supply

The Salvation Army distributed 600 hampers on December 16, with another 400 to be distributed on December 18. Women’s Ministries divisional director Major Rhonda Matthias said there has been an increase in requests for hampers this year.

“We are still trying to understand what happened this year. We have put it down to what’s happening in the economy, but for our registration this year there was a huge demand, and we could not, we could not meet it.”

She said there would be distributions at other locations and in Tobago.

SEWA head Reevan Teelucksingh told Newsday said while it had not seen an increase in requests, about 30-40 people had reached out. He said the organisation did not have the resources to give out hampers and had focused its efforts on providing relief to Jamaica following the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

Other private citizens and organisations who provide aid said there had been an increase in requests for all kinds of help.

Administrator of the private Facebook group TT Woman’s Forum Alicia J Walters said while the organisation was not a charity, the members tried to assist each other where they could.

“I think there has been an increase in the number of people asking for assistance for this period and for most of the year thus far. The top two things they always ask for are food and rental help, because someone is always on the verge of losing their home or being evicted, or whatever the case is. No-one really asks for cash, unless it is for paying rent or buying food.”

She said the members of the forum donate towards assisting each other as needed.

“There is an ongoing hamper drive in the forum and members would contribute to that drive, and then we would do distribution to members in need. So that’s basically how we do it, we pool our resources and then we’re able to help the other members who are in need.”

Coosal’s Group of Companies executive chairman Sieunarine Coosal told Newsday via phone that he had seen an increase in requests for donations over the last few weeks.

“Many more people need assistance. Many of the community projects will call and send letters for assistance. That has been half my correspondence coming in, for donations to assist communities, to assist schools. People around this time want to do things for the community but there is a lack of funds. It’s more community-based projects where they want to treat children and give out hampers.”

In a release, Coosal said the group of companies had been honoured to serve as the chief patron of the Salvation Army for almost a decade.

“Our continued support of the annual Kettle Drive is something we hold very close to our hearts. The Salvation Army’s unwavering commitment to caring for the most vulnerable in our society strongly aligns with our own values as a family business rooted in service, responsibility, and community upliftment.

“At Coosal’s, giving back at Christmas time is not an obligation – it is a deeply cherished tradition. Each year, we make it a priority to support the Madras Government Primary School and the Maracas Presbyterian School, not only through financial contributions, but by spending meaningful time with the children. Sharing a Christmas meal, distributing gifts and treats, and simply being present brings immense joy to me personally and to the entire Coosal’s team. These moments remind us of the true spirit of the season.”

The release said the organisation supported the schools beyond the Christmas season, reflecting its commitment to education, youth development, and community well-being.

“As a family-owned company, we believe that when our communities thrive, our nation thrives. It is a privilege for Coosal’s to continue partnering with organisations like the Salvation Army and supporting our schools in meaningful, lasting ways. This is the essence of who we are, and it is a legacy we remain committed to carrying forward.”