Hackett: No politician should be a puppet

Secretary of Education Zorisha Hackett. - Photo courtesy TPP

TOBAGO People’s Party (TPP) prospective candidate for Bethesda/Les Coteau Zorisha Hackett has warned against political tribalism and self-interest, declaring that the era of the "select few" benefiting from governance is over.

Addressing residents of Plymouth during a TPP political meeting on December 16, Hackett said it is the duty of elected officials to serve all citizens rather than special interest groups.

"No one group of people should feel they own any politician. No politician is a puppet on a string for any one group of people. You serve the entire district, and after election day you taking off the (TPP) blue; if you were wearing red – I sorry if you were wearing red, but if you were wearing red, you taking it off too and at the end of the day, like my Godfather Nello (Lord Nelson) say, all ah we is one family."

She criticised those entering the arena with "hidden agendas and vendettas," noting that the mission could never be a solo one.

“It has to be a collective one and so what we see happening now is not people coming with passion and purpose and heart to serve. They’re coming with hidden agendas and vendettas because they feel if them alone can't get, nobody should get – but the days for that done.

"The days for the select few getting, done. It is not about friend, family and financiers. Tobago is we. If the cap fits, let them wear it, but I am telling allyuh – not me, I am nobody’s puppet on a string.”

Hackett was the representative for Bethesda/Les Coteaux. She is the Secretary of Education, Research and Technology.

TPP political leader Farley Augustine endorsed the prospective candidate for Plymouth/Black Rock, political newcomer Kern Alexis, declaring he is the ideal candidate to manage the district. Augustine said the area has had good representation from out of the community for many years.

“A vote for Kern Alexis is a vote to continue good governance, a vote to continue good representation, a vote for talent, a vote for one of your own, and it is a vote that you cannot afford to waste in this election.”

Alexis will face off against the PNM’s Karyn Forbes.