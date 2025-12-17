Guerra retains KC to challenge detention

Businessman Danny Guerra has retained British King’s Counsel to challenge his preventive detention under the state of emergency before the Emergency Review Tribunal.

Guerra was arrested on November 20 by the Special Investigations Unit under allegations that he leads an organised crime group involved in arms trafficking, money laundering, and illegal quarrying. A detention order signed by Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander also cited a purported plot to assassinate a government minister.

Richard John Thomas, KC, a barrister admitted to practise at the Bar of England and Wales in 2002, was authorised by acting Attorney General Devesh Maharaj to appear in TT for Guerra’s case, according to Legal Notice 459 gazetted on December 17.

Guerra’s case will come up before the review tribunal on December 18.

He and his son were previously charged on October 11 with unlawful processing of aggregate without a licence from the Ministry of Energy and granted $50,000 bail each by a justice of the peace.

Guerra, manager of D Guerra Ltd and owner of several companies under the D Guerra Group of Companies, his son Garvin Guerra, 28, and 16 others were arrested after a major police operation on October 9. That operation shut down an illegal quarry at Manuel Congo, Guanapo, and resulted in the seizure of a multimillion-dollar processing plant, trucks and other heavy machinery.

They have since appeared in court on the charges.