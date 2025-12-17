Government delivers campaign promises with 2 key legislations

THE government said it has delivered on two significant commitments made during the general election campaign, with President Christine Kangaloo assenting to two significant pieces of legislation aimed at strengthening public safety and improving the quality of life.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said the new laws reflect the clear and decisive mandate given to Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC.

The statement highlighted that the campaign had placed strong emphasis on protecting families, restoring public order, and responding to long-standing concerns raised by communities across the country.

One of the legislations identified is the Home Invasion (Self-Defence and Defence of Property) Act, 2025 (Act No. 11 of 2025).

“This landmark legislation establishes the offence of home invasion and affirms the right of law-abiding citizens to defend themselves, their families, and their property within their dwelling house,” the statement said.

“The act removes any duty to retreat when acting in self-defence or defence of property and provides that a person may use reasonable defensive force, including deadly force where necessary, to protect life and property.”

The statement added that Persad-Bissessar made this issue a “central pillar” of her election campaign.

It was in response to widespread public concern over violent home invasions and the vulnerability of ordinary families, and what the statement referred to as “the lack of any action by the then PNM administration.”

“The electorate responded with a strong and resounding mandate, signalling their expectation that the law would stand firmly on the side of innocent citizens and victims of crime,” the statement said.

“This act gives effect to that mandate and provides reassurance to families that their homes remain their final place of safety.”

The other legislation identified is the Summary Offences (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Act No. 13 of 2025).

This act is said to strengthen measures addressing noise pollution and the indiscriminate use of fireworks, issues that have increasingly affected public health, safety and community well-being.

The release said during the election campaign, Persad-Bissessar committed to restoring balance between celebration and responsibility.

It added that she recognised that excessive noise and unregulated fireworks cause serious distress to vulnerable members of society, including young children, the elderly, persons with medical conditions, and individuals with sensory sensitivities.

“The Prime Minister also highlighted the severe and often overlooked impact on animals, including household pets and livestock, which can suffer fear, injury, or disorientation due to loud and prolonged explosions,” the statement said.

“Citizens across the country consistently raised these concerns, calling for stronger enforcement and clearer rules to protect communities while preserving lawful and responsible celebrations.”

The passage and assent of this legislation respond directly to those concerns by providing clearer authority for enforcement, stronger deterrents against abuse, and a framework that promotes consideration, safety and compassion.

“The assent of these two acts represents the fulfilment of specific commitments made to the electorate and endorsed through the democratic process,” the statement said.

“As the government continues its national effort to address crime, public disorder, and community well-being, it remains committed to acting decisively, responsibly, and in alignment with the will of the people. Promises made. Promises kept.”