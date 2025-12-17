Cop, civilian held on Caroni River in court for gun charges

The Hall of Justice. - File photo

A POLICE OFFICER, assigned to a specialised unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), and a civilian made their first court appearance on December 17 after being charged with gun-related offences stemming from a December 10 incident aboard a pirogue on the Caroni River.

PC Kushal Karamthesingh, of the Anti-Extortion Unit, and Ramjit Ramlochan appeared before Master Rhea Libert in the North C court, when she read out the indictably-laid charges.

Karamthesingh faces multiple charges, including transferring his Glock 48 pistol, transferring 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition, possession of three 12-gauge cartridges, failing to have his Firearm User’s Licence when carrying legal firearms and ammunition in a public place, improper use of a TTPS-issued shotgun, and being unauthorised to keep both the shotgun and five TTPS-issued 12-gauge cartridges. Ramlochan was charged with possession of Karamthesingh’s Glock 48 pistol and ammunition.

At the hearing, Libert regularised bail previously granted by justices of the peace at the St Joseph Police Station on December 14, setting bail at $175,000 for Karamthesingh and $120,000 for Ramlochan.

Police alleged that around 11 pm on December 10, officers of the Multi-Option Police Section (MOPS) of the Special Branch, a unit that was also instrumental in the multi-million-dollar drug seizure three hours later in the Caroni Swamp, were working alongside officers from the Coastal and Riverine Patrol Unit, conducting an operation at the Caroni Swamp to locate a pirogue suspected of conveying narcotics. The officers allegedly observed a pirogue with four men and decided to engage it. One of the men allegedly identified himself as a police officer. Police alleged that they were told by their colleague that he was hunting capybara, declaring also that he had a TTPS-issued Remington shotgun with three 12-gauge cartridges.

Investigators said the officer was found with unauthorised weapons and ammunition, along with two licensed firearms. One of the licensed firearms was allegedly given to a second man, who police said had it tucked into the waistband of his pants.

At the time of the arrest, investigators said the officer did not have his firearm user’s licence or his police identification card in his possession. The four men were arrested and later transferred to officers at the Ferry Terminal on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

A subsequent search allegedly revealed five additional 12-gauge cartridges in the officer’s pocket. It was further alleged that the TTPS shotgun and ammunition had been issued to the police officer for a police exercise, but he failed to return them. Investigators also said the officer later produced an FUL covering the pistols.

During the hearing, prosecutor Shala Julien said the State intended for both matters to be kept together but requested a short adjournment as Ramlochan’s criminal record was not yet available. Defence attorney Terry Boyer objected, citing the purpose of the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) Act to avoid delays. He pressed for an early trial since he said it would “be very revealing.”

Boyer also requested the return of one of Karamthesingh’s Glock pistols that is not part of the charges, citing safety concerns due to his client’s occupation. Attorneys David Carter and Vishal Persad represent Ramlochan. Both men are expected to return to court on December 18 to determine if the matter will progress to a sufficiency hearing before Liebert or summarily before a magistrate.

Attorneys are also expected to address an issue raised by the master, who admitted she knew Karamthesingh, having previously encountered him in his professional capacity as a police officer.