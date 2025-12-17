Chris Balbosa Institute of Performing Arts students shine at annual recital, soiree

Children's choir perform This Little Ligh t of Mine - Photos by Yvonne Webb

The Chris Balbosa Institute of Performing Arts (CBIPA) brought the true spirit of the season to life on December 7, as students of the long-standing institution took to the stage for their annual recital and soiree. Held at the San Fernando North Community Centre, the event aptly themed Expressions of Christmas showcased a heart-warming display of musical and artistic talent, reflecting months of training and a deep love for the arts.

From the first triumphant notes of Carol of the Bells, performed live on keyboard by Azariah Neptune, to the final resounding harmonies of the CBIPA Choir, the evening delivered a spectacular celebration of Christmas through voice, dance and instrumental performance.

It was indeed a night to remember for parents, relatives and friends who filled the venue, eager to witness the transformation of students who, over the year, have grown in confidence, technique and artistry.

Managing director Christian Balbosa described the recital as more than a showcase of talent but as an affirmation of the academy’s mission – one rooted in faith and the arts

CBIPA, formerly known as Chris Vocal Academy (CVA), has been “nurturing voices and building lives for over 35 years.” What began as a small voice-training school has flourished into a vibrant, faith-based performing arts institution offering instruction in voice, guitar, keyboard, violin, drums and dance.

“Rooted in Christian values, CBIPA embraces individuals from diverse religious backgrounds, fostering not just talent – but a family,” Balbosa shared. Through the decades, CBIPA has made its mark across Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean, performing at concerts, worship events and community outreach programmes such as Heart Worship, a free gospel event staged in collaboration with various churches.

The school has also accompanied acclaimed gospel artistes, including Sean Daniel – performing at events such as Psalmist Sunday and GMATT– and Quinton Neckles for his production Da Capo.

The evening’s two-part programme reflected the warmth, nostalgia and joy of the season. Students took turns performing on violin, keyboard, guitar, drums and through solo vocal renditions and dance, delivering Christmas favourites that resonated with the audience.

The first half brought beloved selections such as Silent Night, Mary, Did You Know, Deck the Halls, We Three Kings, and a lively guitar ensemble performing Jingle Bells. Young drummers energised the crowd with pieces like Jingle Bell Rock and This Christmas, while violinists enchanted with O Holy Night, We Wish You a Merry Christmas, and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.

Dance also played a central role in the expression of the theme. Samira Rajack and later, Nalla Bartholomew and Alicia Olton delivered graceful interpretations of O Come All Ye Faithful, blending movement with worshipful artistry.

The second half expanded into a mix of contemporary and classical repertoire, from Once Upon a December and My Favourite Things to soulful vocal selections such as You Say, He Wants It All and Try It On My Own. Instrumental ensembles added depth and colour, while the violin quartets delivered stirring renditions of God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.

The finale, Are You Ready for a Miracle, performed by the CBIPA Choir and Band, brought the audience to its feet – an uplifting close to an evening rich with meaning and musical excellence.

As the institution continues to expand its reach and enhance its training environment, Balbosa said CBIPA will soon host a one-time fundraising concert titled Marvelous – A Total Praise Experience. The event aims to support upgrades to equipment and facilities, ensuring students have the tools they need to thrive.

“Marvelous is not an annual show but a special fundraiser created to address specific developmental needs at this time,” Balbosa explained.

The concert will feature performances from Blessed Messenger, Renee Fortune, Candace Caton, Sean Daniel, the CBIPA Choir & Musicians and more, promising an evening of worship, artistry and purpose.