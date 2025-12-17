Cabo Star sold, search for replacement by January 12

The Cabo Star docked at the Cruise Ship Complex, Port of Spain, alongside the APT James fast ferry. - File photo

The MV Cabo Star, the roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) cargo and passenger ferry that has been providing cargo transport services to TT’s inter-island seabridge since 2017 has been sold by Bridgemans Services Group and will not be available for a renewal of contract when it ends on January 12, 2026.

Minister of Works and Infrastructure Jearlean John confirmed this to Newsday in a phone conversation on December 16.

“The Cabo Star has been sold,” John said. “The government has no obligation to renew any lease. The Cabo star is on the route until January 12 and there is now a procurement process in place and that is all I am going to say after this.”

THA Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith Brebnor told Newsday on December 16 that the THA was aware the lease of the Cabo Star was expiring, but had no idea it was sold.

She said discussions on the expiring Cabo Star lease were held between the THA and central government during its dry-docking between July 12 and August 3.

“The selling of the vessel had to have been a decision of the owners of the vessel after they returned from dry dock,” Brebnor said.

She added that since the last meeting between Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and John, it was indicated that the procurement process was starting. She noted that unlike 2017, when the Cabo Star was first leased, Office of the Procurement Regulator (OPR) rules must be followed in the acquisition of a new ferry.

Brebnor said the supply of important goods and products to Tobago through the inter-island ferry service is an important matter to the THA. She also expressed confidence that the central government is already making sure that a smooth transition will take place on the seabridge.

“The lack of access to a vessel to transport large containers, dangerous goods (such as dynamite for the quarry etc) and other supplies to the island will always take priority for the THA,” she said.

“Please be reminded that the Cabo Star was out of service from July 12 to August 3 and the THA in collaboration with the ministry spared no effort in ensuring that Tobago continued to receive the goods and supplies from Trinidad. Given that this matter of the end of contract for the Cabo Star was known and presented since the Chief Secretary and Minister of Works met in June this year, the THA expects the ministry to be prepared for the transition post-January 12.”

She said the THA is expecting to receive the plan of action from the ministry by the end of December.

Tobago Chamber: ‘Troubled times ahead’

While Brebnor expressed confidence in central government’s plans, Curtis Williams, Tobago chairman of the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce, raised serious concerns.

“If the information given to me is correct, then we are in troubled times,” Williams said.

“The MV Cabo Star remains critical to Tobago’s business community and overall economy. It is the primary vessel responsible for transporting essential goods to the island including food supplies, construction materials, fuel-related inputs, retail stock and other commercial cargo that businesses rely on daily.

“If no seamless transition is in place, Tobago could face shortages, higher prices, delays in construction projects and significant strain on small and medium-sized businesses. This would add unnecessary pressure to an already fragile business environment.”

Williams questioned the likelihood that the procurement would be completed by the end of the Cabo Star’s contract. He called on the government to act decisively.

“Procurement of this nature is complex and time-consuming and any gap in service would create serious disruption to supply chains in Tobago,” he said.

“The government must therefore move with a clear sense of urgency to provide certainty and comfort to the business community. Contingency measures must be identified immediately – whether through a short-term contract extension, charter arrangements, or temporary private-sector partnerships – to ensure uninterrupted cargo transport to Tobago.

“Failure to act decisively risks creating a logistical and economic chaos that could have been avoided. Tobago’s businesses depend on reliable sea transport, and this matter requires immediate attention at the highest level.”

Dennis: What arrangements in place?

PNM Tobago Council Leader Ancil Dennis said any interruption in service would create challenges for Tobagonians.

“The question is: what arrangements have been put in place to deal with this situation?” Dennis said. “I am sure that it was not now that the government was aware that the vessel will no longer be available from January 12. If the government was fully aware of that, then what arrangements have been put in place to ensure the people of Tobago do not suffer any discomfort or inconvenience due to this situation?”

He said the last administration ensured that service on the seabridge was consistent by procuring two fast ferries and the cargo vessel.

“A cargo vessel is extremely important. Tobago is still very reliant on Trinidad in terms of commerce, trade between the two islands, goods and services and even food. So it is extremely critical to the people of Tobago.

“The reality is that there are some trucks, the larger trucks, are not normally accommodated on the fast ferries because of the capacity. So it is very critical and I can tell you businesses will suffer if there isn’t any arrangement in place. It will be another damaging impact on the Tobago economy, which is already under serious duress.”