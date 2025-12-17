Body found on road in Reform Village

- File photo

POLICE are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man whose body was found with gunshot wounds at Reform Village on the night of December 16.

The victim, of East Indian descent, was brown in complexion and estimated to be in his early 40s.

The police said he had short grey hair on his head and beard, an oval face, a medium build, and was about five feet eight inches tall.

Around 10.55 pm, estate constables Mollon and Ashby and security officer Knight of TT Security Services were on patrol along Reform Road in the Ste Madeleine police district, where they observed the body of a man lying motionless on his back in the middle of the roadway.

There were gunshot wounds to the head and spent shells nearby.

The officers alerted their seniors, who were also on patrol, and the Gasparillo Police Station was notified.

Among the first responders were PCs Garcia and Mazelie.

The victim was wearing a green T-shirt, three-quarter pants, green rubber slippers and grey socks.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three, also responded and gathered evidence.

Investigators recovered seven spent shells (CBC 9mm Luger), two projectiles, a deformed projectile and a cellphone.

A DMO viewed the body and ordered that it be removed pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Anyone with information that may assist in identifying the victim is urged to call the HBI at 652-0495, the Ste Madeleine Police Station at 653-1023 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).