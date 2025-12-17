Beckles: Allow Morris-Julian family to see fire report

Relatives and friends of the late Lisa Morris-Julian, former MP, hold a memorial service on Farfan Street, Arima, on December 16. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

On the tragic one-year anniversary of the fire that claimed the lives of former MP and Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her children. Opposition Leader Penny Beckles has said now that members of the Morris-Julian family have formally requested access to the report, their wishes should be respected.

Speaking on the matter following the funeral of Dr Ferdinand “Ferdie” Ferreira on Stanmore Avenue on December 16, Beckles said if she were in a similar position, she would expect her family’s request to be honoured.

The fire claimed the lives of Morris-Julian, her daughter Xianne Julian, 25, and her six-year-old son, Jesiah Julian. An autopsy report confirmed that all three died from smoke inhalation.

“When family members make requests, it is the right thing to do.”

Beckles said investigations are meant to bring closure, particularly when surviving relatives remain deeply affected.

Former minister of national security Marvin Gonzales said there is an official process already in motion. Gonzales said when he assumed the security position in March, the report had already been tabled by his predecessor, Fitzgerald Hinds.

He said the report was under consideration by the National Security Council and added the process was interrupted by the calling of the April 28 general election.

“There is absolutely nothing in it that should have prevented the government from disclosing the report,” Gonzales said.

On December 12, Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander told Newsday that while he does not intend to make the report public, he would share its details with the surviving family upon request.

Alexander said the report exonerated the fire officers who responded to the emergency on December 16, 2024, at the family’s Farfan Street, Arima, home.

Alexander said he received the report in June, but a Cabinet decision was made not to release it publicly.

“We did not want the deceased’s family to relive those tragic events on that unforgettable day.”

In a later telephone interview, Alexander said the report found nothing of public concern beyond identifying where the fire may have started.

Alexander disclosed that the fire service was not given a copy of the report.

Asked whether he would reach out to the family, Alexander said he would only do so at their request.

“I will not do it unless they want me to,” he said, noting that some families prefer to move on once no foul play has been established.

On December 13, Newsday spoke with Morris-Julian’s uncle, James Purcell, who said he had no personal interest in reading the report, believing it would reopen old wounds. He said other family members wished to see it.

Purcell added he would only trust official assurances once the report was formally handed over to the family and noted any decision to make it public would rest with Morris-Julian’s husband, in consultation with the family.