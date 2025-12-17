Athanaze in, Ojay Shields out injured for 3rd Test vs Black Caps

West Indies' Alick Athanaze . - AP PHOTO

West Indies have made one change to their team for the third and final Test against New Zealand at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, with top-order batsman Alick Athanaze coming in for fast bowler Ojay Shields, who has sustained an injury.

The Test match will bowl off from 6 pm (TT time) on December 17, with captain Roston Chase revealing the Windies playing XI in a presser on the eve of the match. Chase said the Windies flirted with the idea of playing a specialist spinner in Mount Maunganui, but opted to select Athanaze instead as they expect the 27-year-old left-hander to bolster a batting line-up which has been bowled out for scores below 210 in three of their four innings in the series to date.

The Windies trail the series 1-0 after being beaten in three days in the second Test in Wellington, which saw them crash to a nine-wicket loss. The Men in Maroon pulled off a fighting draw in the first Test in Christchurch on the back of a superb double-century from Justin Greaves in the fourth innings of the match, to go along with an innings of 140 from white-ball skipper Shai Hope.

Chase hinted that Greaves' workload with the ball could increase as the team will be a fast bowler light, while the captain said he may also have to shoulder more responsibility with the ball in hand.

"I haven't really bowled much (sic) overs for the series, and I think that the other four seamers will be enough on the wicket. It's for me to come and play my role, whether it's an attacking role or even just a holding role, so the seamers could rotate and stuff," Chase said. "We thought that was the best way to go because we really want to add strength to the batting by batting well, and batting well twice."

Upon the conclusion of the second Test on December 11, Chase said the team had time to reflect and also engage in team-bonding sessions, which has lifted the spirit of the players before the Bay Oval clash.

"We just have to keep believing. I think we've had some sparks of brilliance throughout the series, and it's just for us to put them together for a longer period of time, especially in the batting," the Windies Test captain said.

"I think the bowling has been doing an excellent job, but we're just trying to find a way to get that 300 score in the first innings. We think if we could post that 300 total in the first innings, it will go a long way in us winning a Test match here."

West Indies XI for third Test vs New Zealand:

Roston Chase (captain), Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.