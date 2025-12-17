Annisette buries son, then pays tribute to ‘labour giant’ Ferdie Ferreira

SEAMEN and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU) President General Michael Annisette pays tribute to Ferdinand' Ferdie' Ferreira, during his funeral a the SDA Church, Stanmore Avenue, Port of Spain on December 16. - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

Less than an hour after burying his murdered son, trade union leader Michael Annisette stood before mourners to pay tribute to PNM stalwart and one of the labour movement’s most revered figures, Ferdinand “Ferdie” Ferreira, describing him as a mentor, a father figure and a warrior for justice.

Annisette, accompanied by his eldest daughter and his first grandson, delivered the tribute at the Seventh-day Adventist Church on Stanmore Avenue, Port of Spain, on December 16, honouring Ferreira’s lifelong service to workers, his deep patriotism and his unwavering belief in justice.

“I knew I had to be here today,” Annisette said quietly. “Unfortunately, I had to bury my son at the same time. But I told my daughter and my first grandson we had to be here. With the guidance of the ancestors, we would make it on time.”

His son, Micah Annisette, was shot and killed on December 12 in Sangre Chiquito, while two other men were injured in the attack. Around 3 pm, the men’s car was targeted by gunmen in another vehicle.

The driver attempted to flee in reverse but crashed into a yard, where the gunmen fired several more shots.

Speaking on behalf of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers’ Trade Union, which Ferreira served for decades, Annisette described Ferreira as “a towering figure in the labour movement and a lifelong servant of the PNM.

“He was more than a trade unionist: he was a patriot, he was a serious warrior for justice. His service was defined by discipline, courage, loyalty and a deep belief in the dignity of the working class.”

Annisette reflected on their close personal relationship, revealing for more than 11 years the two men held near-weekly Sunday discussions that often lasted hours.

“I often marvelled at his remarkable memory. It was a gift from above, not an ordinary gift.”

He recalled Ferreira's disappointment in recent years that no representative from the labour movement contested national elections under the PNM banner, describing it as a “burning desire” that remained close to Ferreira's heart.

Coming from the Seamen’s Union, which Annisette jokingly referred to as “Duxford University”, he said Ferreira was its dean.

“The man we are speaking about today lived for the people.”

Annisette urged mourners not to bow in sorrow but to stand in honour of Ferreira’s legacy.

“Memories do not live like people do, they stay with you. I know his memory will stay with each and every one of us.”

Describing Ferreira as both soldier and warrior, Annisette said his friend had simply “laid down his tools”.

“Ferdie knew this truth: labour built this nation. Workers move this country, and justice is never given, it is won. That is something he always told me.”

Addressing his daughter and grandson, Annisette spoke of death not as an end but a transformation.

“When an elder dies,” he said, “the village gains a protector in the spiritual world.”

In closing, he thanked Ferreira’s family for sharing him with the nation. With a final farewell to his mentor and friend, Annisette said

“Well done, good and faithful servant, 93 years of life. You have served well. Rest in peace, a true patriot of TT.”