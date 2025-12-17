3 freed of Temple Street pool party double murder

The Hall of Justice. - File photo

THREE men charged in connection with the 2023 double murder of two women at a pool party in Arima were discharged by a High Court master, who ruled there was insufficient evidence against them.

Brian St Rose, Christian Hernandez and Brian Hernandez, all of Temple Street, Arima, were charged with the murders of Candice Griffith and Alana Layne, as well as the wounding of three others on April 17, 2023.

After a sufficiency hearing, Master Margaret Sookraj-Goswami ruled there was insufficient evidence to establish a prima facie case for murder against the three men, and they were discharged of all charges.

Police said that at about 10.35 pm on April 17, 2023, officers responded to reports of loud explosions on Temple Street. On arrival, they found several people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two women – one from Nelson Street, Arima, and the other from Temple Street – were pronounced dead on arrival at the Arima Hospital.

According to police, six assailants entered the premises and opened fire on a group of people attending a birthday pool party. The men were represented by a team of attorneys that included Pamela Elder, SC, Sallian Holdip-Francis, Russell Warner and Kareem Marcelle.