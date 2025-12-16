Trafficking reports reveal low rate of conviction

Human trafficking. - Photo courtesy charitynavigator.org

SINCE 2013 some 85 people were charged by the police in the law-courts for trafficking in persons, however, only five people currently face active prosecution. This was revealed in the 2024 Annual Report on Trafficking in Persons in Trinidad and Tobago, which was laid in the Senate on November 26 alongside the similar report for 2023.

Human trafficking is the use of force or fraud to exploit a victim, often by promising them a legitimate job but only for them to end up in forced prostitution or labour.

The 2024 report said nine persons were charged in 2024 – two male Trinidadians, four female Venezuelans, one Jamaican male, one Colombian male and one Dominican Republic female.

"This brought the total number of persons charged for Trafficking in Persons and related offences since 2013 (to present) to 85.

"Since 2013 to present, 13 accused persons were committed to stand trial at the High Court."

For these 13 accused persons, seven matters were dismissed, one matter was discharged and three accused were killed. One person pleaded guilty to immigration-related offences.

The report said in 2024, nine people were charged and appeared before Masters of the High Court for scheduling orders to progress their matters promptly, while all other matters remained before the Magistrates’ Court.

The two reports said the Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU) had in fact unearthed several hundred cases of possible human trafficking within those two years, despite the paltry conviction rates.

"In 2023, the CTU received 86 reports of suspected cases of human trafficking from sources including the Immigration Division, police stations, confidential informants, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), international organisations (IOs), embassies and the CTU hotline," said the 2024 report under the title of investigations.

"As a result, the CTU conducted 12 operations throughout the country based on the aforesaid reports and 156 persons were found in potentially exploitative situations."

For the period, the CTU launched 156 investigations.

"All persons were screened for human trafficking indicators and based on further investigations 31 persons were confirmed as victims of trafficking."

The report said all victims were from Venezuela and were subjected to sexual exploitation as opposed to labour exploitation.

Out of the 31 Venezuelans who were all determined to be victims of trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation, 24 were adults and seven were minors.

"In 2024, the CTU received 86 reports of suspected cases of human trafficking, conducted 12 exercises throughout the country, and initiated 156 investigations," said the 2024 report under the title of arrests and criminal charges.

"Nine persons were detained for questioning and all nine persons were subsequently charged with various offences including trafficking in children, trafficking in persons, transporting for the purpose of exploiting one’s prostitution, knowingly receiving a financial benefit, possession of cocaine, procuration for prostitution, rape, indecent assault, false imprisonment and aiding and abetting illegal entry."

The 2023 likewise reports a large number of suspected victims of trafficking but the number of offenders ultimately charged in court to have been greatly whittled down.

"In 2023, the CTU received 100 reports of suspected cases of human trafficking from sources including the Immigration Division, police stations, confidential informants, NGOs and the CTU hotline.

"Eight exercises were conducted throughout the country based on the aforesaid reports.

"During the exercises carried out across the country, 144 persons were found in potentially exploitative situations."

As a result, the CTU launched 144 investigations.

"All persons were screened for human trafficking indicators and based on further investigations, 43 persons were confirmed as victims of trafficking."

For 2023, some 43 persons, all from Venezuela, were determined to be victims of trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

"This number comprises ten minors and 33 adults." All 43 victims were subjected to sexual exploitation and none to labour exploitation, the report said. The victims ranged from 13 to 30.

The report said after all the CTU activity in 2023, some 14 people were detained for questioning and 12 were subsequently charged with various offences. These included causing and encouraging the prostitution of a child; failing to present a minor to an Immigration Officer for examination; receiving, harbouring and transferring a child for the purpose of prostitution; receiving a financial benefit knowing it resulted from the offence of trafficking; sexually penetrating a female minor; procuring the sexual services of a female minor; receiving, transporting and harbouring a female for the purpose of exploitation; assault occasioning actual bodily harm; trafficking in children; and causing or inciting a child to engage in prostitution.

"It should be pointed out that none of the accused persons were granted bail by the courts in the above matters," the 2023 report said.

"The 12 persons charged in 2023 included four Trinidadians, four Venezuelans, two Colombians, and two persons from the Dominican Republic.

"This brought the total number of persons charged for trafficking in persons and related offences since 2013, to 76."

The report said notably in 2023, TT secured its first conviction in a human trafficking matter.

"The accused was found guilty of five counts of trafficking in children by a jury and was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment on each count, to run concurrently."

It said five more persons were committed to stand trial at the High Court in 2023, and one matter was discharged.

The 2023 report reiterated "Since 2013, 13 accused persons were committed to stand trial at the High Court.

"Seven matters were dismissed, one matter discharged and three accused were killed. One person pleaded guilty to immigration related offences, to wit, aiding and abetting a victim to enter the country illegally. All the other matters remain at the preliminary inquiry stage at the Magistrate’s Court."