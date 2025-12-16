Missing Valenica hunter found in Rio Claro

Hunters Search and Rescue Team head Vallence Rambharat. - File photo

VALENCIA hunter Paul Campo, who has been missing since December 13, was safely found around midday on December 16.

Hunters Search and Rescue Team head Vallence Rambharat shared the positive news in a video on the group’s Facebook page from the Guayaguayare forest, where search operations were underway.

“It seems as if he made his way from Guayaguayare over the last 70 hours and would have journeyed to the Rio Claro Guayaguayare Road and started to make his way out to Rio Claro where he was picked up.”

He added: “We elated, we’re so happy that Paul Campo, who is 49 from Valencia, has been safely located.”

According to reports, Campo went to the Guayaguayare forest for the first time at night on December 12 with a friend from Valencia. They were joined in the morning on December 13 by hunters familiar with the area; however, Campo got separated from the group around 2.30 pm.

A search was immediately launched and by the next day had grown to include about 20 villagers.