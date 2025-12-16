Men robbed while selling gun

TWO MEN were robbed on December 15, when they went to Tunapuna to sell an air rifle to a man they met on Facebook.

The victims, 45-year-old men from Couva and Marabella, went to Upper Fairley Street, Bamboo Trace, Tunapuna around 5.30 pm to meet a man who had agreed on Facebook to buy the rifle.

Upon reaching the street, the man invited them behind a two-storey house to conduct the transaction.

As they entered the yard behind the house, three other men approached them with guns and announced a robbery.

The two bandits stole the air rifle, $500 cash, a gold chain worth $7,000, a $3,000 white Samsung S10 plus and a grey Redmi phone valued at $2,500.

Both victims then ran off and escaped the bandits but one victim injured his knees while escaping.

The men reported the matter to the Tunapuna Police Station and PC Brown has been assigned to investigate.

Meanwhile, police in Arouca are searching for bandits who accosted a man at Trincity Mall car park and stole his bag with more than $40,000 inside.

The 34-year-old victim from Corinth exited the mall around 1.30 pm on December 15 and was standing in the car park near Pennywise.

Two men wearing ski masks ran up to him and announced a robbery.

They grabbed his grey backpack containing $42,000 cash, his national identification card and his driving permit.

The men then got into a white- Nissan AD wagon and drove off.

PC Lalsingh of the Arouca Police Station is investigating the robbery.