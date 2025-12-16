Jamaica run riot in Jewels tourney, hit WoLF XI for six

In this file photo, Jamaica's under-20 women's team celebrate their triumph in the 2024 Jewels of the Caribbean final. Photo courtesy Daniel Prentice - Anygraaf Guest Account

For the second straight evening, Jamaica flexed their muscles in the DecembHER Football – Jewels of the Caribbean tourney when they spanked a TT Women's League Football (WoLF) United XI 6-0 at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on December 16.

Twenty-four hours after their under-17 countrywomen brushed aside the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Future Stars XI, Jamaica's under-20 girls also displayed their quality in front of goal as they made light work of the makeshift WoLF team in the under-20 category of the Jewels showcase. It was one-way traffic for most of the 90 minutes in Balmain, with the Jamaica outfit being led by a rampant performance from winger Maya Raghunandanan, who scored a rapid first-half brace and troubled the WoLF defence all game with her speed and direct play.

From as early as the seventh minute, WoLF goalkeeper Faith Lawrence was in the firing line, with her palms being stung by a right-footed shot on the swivel from Avery Johnson. Just three minutes later, Lawrence was beaten for the first time on a long night when flanker Alyssa Stephenson passed calmly into the net after the WoLF goalie stuck out her feet to save a shot from Destiny Powell. By the half, Jamaica, the winners of last year's Jewels under-20 tournament, were four goals to the good as Raghunandanan's brace was followed up by a goal by impressive holding midfielder and captain Jaileah Cox-McPherson.

TT's lone attacking spark was winger Shurella Mendez, who put in a good shift on both sides of the ball as she tried to go toe-to-toe with the speed of the Reggae Girlz on the flanks. The WoLF defence was overwhelmed, though, with Kyla Gairy, Akilah Gomez and Temia St Clair put under constant pressure by the Jamaicans.

After missing a couple of good chances, Jamaica made it 2-0 in the 26th minute when Raghunandanan guided the ball into the net from close range after Powell and marauding left back Andrene Smith linked up beautifully down the left before the ball was squared into the area. A minute later, the relentless Raghunandanan was back for more as she rifled a right-footer into the far corner after going on a run down the right, which saw her edging both Gomez and Mendez in a foot race.

The Jamaicans ought to have made it three goals in as many minutes, but Malayna Mighty Johnson swept her shot wide of the mark with the goal at her mercy after Stephenson squared from the left flank. The Jamaicans got their fourth goal just before the interval, as Cox-McPherson took a brief break from her holding responsibilities to squeeze a left-footer through some bodies and into the net in the 43rd minute after more tireless wide play by Raghunandanan.

Now in cruise control, the Jamaicans nearly brought the house down in the 59th minute and it's no surprise Raghunandanan was in the thick of the action. She dug out a brilliant cross in a tight spot on the right, with Powell sending a powerful right-footed volley just over the bar. Jamaica did get their fifth goal just four minutes later, albeit via a much simpler fashion. Smith was rewarded for her industry as she ran onto a ball over the top from substitute Ciara Mitchell to beat Lawrence with ease. In the final minute of regulation time, Mitchell also got on the scoresheet when she slammed a left-footer into the bottom corner after collecting a pass just inside the area.

Up to press time on December 16, Indy Premier SC led TT's under-20 women 1-0 in their opening-night clash in the under-20 category. On December 18, the Jamaicans will try to put on another ruthless display when they take on Indy Premier from 5 pm at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, with the TT under-20s playing the WoLF XI.

In the under-17 age group on December 17, Indy Premier will play the SSFL XI, with TT's under-17s facing the Jamaicans in an appetising matchup.

The respective under-17 and under-20 finals in the one-week Jewels tourney will be played on December 21.