Indy Premier outclass Trinidad and Tobago U-17s in Jewels of the Caribbean

Indy Premier SC's Noelani Johnson (L) shileds the ball from TT under-17 women's player Jodi Harragin during their Jewels of the Caribbean clash at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on December 15. Photo courtesy TTFA -

Coach Ayana Russell and her Trinidad and Tobago under-17 women's team received a rude awakening on the opening night of the DecembHER Football – Jewels of the Caribbean tournament when they were whipped 4-0 by US-based club Indy Premier SC at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on December 15.

The match was the second game of a double-header in the under-17 age group of this year's Jewels competition, with the Jamaica under-17 women spanking a Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Future Stars XI 5-2 in the opening match of the tourney.

Similar to the young Reggae Girlz, the Indy Premier outfit is fielding teams in both under-17 and under-20 age groups in the Jewels tournament this year. And although TT's national under-17 team are preparing for the 2026 Concacaf Women's Under-17 Qualifiers, which kick off next month, it took roughly 20 minutes in the clash with Indy Premier to see the work still to be done with the local squad as the visitors' tempo and precision of passing posed a serious threat to the hosts from the jump.

By the 25th minute, busy Indy Premier flanker Zoey Montgomery made a nuisance of herself as she found the back of the net three times with a fine display of finishing. However, Montgomery's luck wasn't quite working in Mucurapo as she was ruled to be offside on each occasion. Indy Premier did have something to show for their dominance and occupation in the TT half, though, with striker Olivia Jones steering home from close range in the 12th minute after meeting a right-side cross from Adelyn Thomas.

TT offered very little by way of an attacking threat, with a hopeful long-range punt from substitute Hackeemar Goodridge in the 26th minute being one of the few times they troubled goalkeeper Gwenyth Provost. SSFL Girls' Player of the Year for 2024, Nikita Gosine, was deployed in a defensive midfield role as she tried to shield the backline. And though she did have forays where she showed glimpses of her ability, her influence on the game never grew enough to trouble the well-organised visitors.

In the 35th minute, Indy Premier got their second item when Skylar Mueller scored with a beautiful left-footed curler from the edge of the area, which beat a spectacular diving effort from goalkeeper Zofia Richards.

It didn't take long for Indy Premier to extend their lead after the break, as Jones was Johnny-on-the-spot to tap in a rebound in the 59th minute after Richards made a sharp save to stop a well-drilled shot by Ashlyn Bazile. In the 66th minute, the small but noisy TT supporting crew got excited after Gosine carved out a chance for Sydney Pollard after making a run down the right. However, the chance quickly went to waste as Pollard missed her kick when the ball rolled to her at the edge of the area.

At the other end in the 85th minute, Bazile showed she brought her finishing boots when she shot into the net from close range after Jones held up the ball nicely before squeezing a through pass into her path.

From 5pm at the Sangre Grande recreation ground on December 17, the Indy outfit will aim to continue their dominance when they play the SSFL XI. In the second game from 7 pm, TT will try to rebound when they take on their Jamaican counterparts.