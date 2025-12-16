Floyd Reifer: More responsibility needed in third Test vs New Zealand

West Indies batting coach Floyd Reifer. - (FILE PHOTO)

WEST Indies batting coach Floyd Reifer called for his batsmen to take more responsibility during their innings in an effort to level the three-match Test series against New Zealand. The third and final Test bowls off in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, from 6 pm (TT time) on December 17.

After battling to a draw in the first Test, West Indies flatered to deceive in the second match as they were crushed in three days by nine wickets as New Zealand grabbed a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Windies will again be without the services of opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul as the left-hander has not recovered from a side-strain injury.

Brandon King and John Campbell are expected to bat at the top of the order for the regional team.

Reifer said West Indies had promising moments in the second Test, but the players only showed flashes of it.

“In terms of the totality of our game, I thought we played a decent game of cricket,” Reifer told Cricket West Indies media. “Obviously, we put ourselves in very good positions being in control of the game, but you could see that we did not control the game for long enough periods of time, especially in the batting department...going into this game that is something that we spoke about and it is something that we want to improve on in terms of when we are in control of the situation to stay in control for longer periods of time.”

Looking at the conditions in Mount Maunganui, Reifer said the batsmen will have to be watchful in the first two days of the contest, which will lead to the players converting their starts.

“All the pitches here are green...the first two days are good for bowling.

“The ball will nip around a lot here in New Zealand, so it is just a matter of, like I said, respecting the starts. Certain shots you can and cannot play early in New Zealand with the new ball, so it is just staying disciplined and for players to take more responsibility in terms of how they go about their innings.”

In the second Test, many West Indies batsmen spent time at the crease but failed to carry on. No players scored a fifty in the match as batsmen were dismissed in the twenties, thirties and forties.

West Indies will be hoping for a repeat of the first Test, led by Justin Greaves.

The tall right-hander struck 202 not out and with ample support from Shai Hope (140) and fast bowler Kemar Roach (58 not out), West Indies held on for a draw.

“I always believe in Justin’s ability to score runs and perform at this level,” Reifer said.

“It was proven in the last (first) Test. He has been batting well for a long period of time, so it is just for him now to put in the consistent performances.”

Roach can create history in the final Test as he is seven wickets away from 300 wickets in the format.

Roach, 37, has played 87 Test matches and will join just four other West Indians in the 300-wicket club.

Pacer Courtney Walsh is the leading wicket taker for West Indies with 519 scalps, Sir Curtly Ambrose is second with 405, followed by Malcolm Marshall (376) and spinner Lance Gibbs (309).