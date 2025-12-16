Ex-Trinidad and Tobago cricketer, footballer Kenny Furlonge dies

Former Trinidad and Tobago cricketer and footballer Kenneth "Kenny" Furlonge, 88, has died in Canada.

He was the last surviving member of the three Furlonge brothers, who all played cricket and football for TT in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

Furlonge was a right-handed batsman and a medium-pace bowler from 1958 to 1969.

He also had the opportunity to play against Pakistan, England and India.

On the football field, Furlonge had the privilege of suiting up for TT's first World Cup qualification tournament in 1965 as a midfielder.

At the club level, he played cricket and football for Harvard and Maple.

A memorial service is being planned for Furlonge on a date to be announced.

Kenny's brother Hammond died in May and Carl passed away about ten years ago.